Extend summer adventures with REI Labor Day sale and clearance event

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI's Labor Day Sale and clearance event has everything you need to wrap up your summer and gear up for the seasons ahead. From deals on camp, hike, run, rooftop racks and more, REI has you covered no matter what activity you choose to get outside. Savor every second of summer with big deals and up to 40% off clearance items.

REI's digital Labor Day Sale and clearance catalog is available at https://www.rei.com/promotions/labor-day-sale. REI's Labor Day deals will run from August 23 through September 2 and include:

40% off clearance

30% off all REI Co-op tents, sleeping bags and furniture

20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes, and rack accessories

25% off all Darn Tough socks

30% off all REI Co-op base layers

40% off all The North Face tents and sleeping bags

25% off all NEMO Tents and footprints

Just for REI Co-op Members: 25% off all Sea to Summit cook gear

Just for REI Co-op Members: Save an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item with coupon code SAVEOUTLET at checkout

The REI Labor Day Sale and clearance event is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to shop and tap into REI's expertise. Members enjoy a range of benefits and those who join the co-op for a one-time lifetime $30 fee receive discounts on shop services, rentals and experiences; early access to curated products and limited-edition gear; Re/Supply, the co-op's lightly used gear and trade-in program; and more. Members also enjoy an extended return window of one year from purchase (exemptions apply). One of the most notable membership benefits is the annual Co-op Member Reward, which is typically 10% back on eligible purchases from the prior year.

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

