Extend Your Listening With House of Marley's First Truly Wireless Earbuds, The Sustainably Designed Liberate Air

Offering some of the longest battery life on the market with 9 hours of on board listening, 32 hours total, the Liberate Air are for the everyday commute, the long flights and the extended listening sessions, to keep you connected anywhere your day takes you.

The Liberate Air features a seamless pairing experience. After completing the initial pairing to your device, the earbuds will automatically pair upon opening the charging case, connecting before the earbuds even hit your ears. Tap touch control on the Liberate Air allows management of music, calls and your device's Siri or Google Assistant with simply a tap of the earbud. No buttons, no clicks. With the ability to use each earbud independently, switching roles into mono mode with the right earbud can conserve battery life and offer awareness of your external environment. Interchangeable recycled silicone eartips ensure a tailored, comfortable fit and IPX4 rating provides for sweatproof functionality, allowing for active use from work to the gym.

"The truly wireless market has become a prominent one and we wanted to ensure we provided a sustainably crafted alternative using consciously sourced and recycled materials," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "We observed the market focusing on areas for improvement and found the opportunity to propel battery life to 9 hours within true wireless earbuds by using efficient chipsets and designed the Liberate Air to offer a seamless pairing experience."

The consciously sourced materials used in the design and craftsmanship of the Liberate Air reflect the mission of House of Marley as the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. Purchasing the Liberate Air contributes to the planting of trees through House of Marley's Project Marley environmental give-back platform. Through donations to non-profit organization One Tree Planted , House of Marley supports global reforestation in an effort to bring awareness to the consumption and waste of the plastics-driven consumer electronics market with 186,000 trees planted to date.

The Liberate Air is available now at www.HouseofMarley.com , Amazon and select retailers for $149.99 MAP.

Liberate Air Product Features

Materials // Liberate Air is designed using bamboo, natural wood fiber composite, aluminum and REWIND™ fabric composed of 100% recycled PET.

Liberate Air is designed using bamboo, natural wood fiber composite, aluminum and REWIND™ fabric composed of 100% recycled PET. 9 Hour On Board Battery Life // The Liberate Air features 9 hours of battery life as well as a charging case with an additional 2.5 charges totaling 32 hours of playtime. Listen longer and recharge less often.

The Liberate Air features 9 hours of battery life as well as a charging case with an additional 2.5 charges totaling 32 hours of playtime. Listen longer and recharge less often. Tap Control // Activate Tap Control to easily play, pause, track control, or take calls with the touch of a finger.

Activate Tap Control to easily play, pause, track control, or take calls with the touch of a finger. Active Lifestyle Design // Designed for active lives and rugged environments, these earbuds are sweat & weather resistant to an IPX4 rating.

Designed for active lives and rugged environments, these earbuds are sweat & weather resistant to an IPX4 rating. Stereo Voice Communications // Stereo voice communications allow you to hear and be heard just as clearly as if the phone were to your ear.

Stereo voice communications allow you to hear and be heard just as clearly as if the phone were to your ear. Convenient USB-C charging // This technology allows you to use any USB-C charger or accessory in tandem with your Liberate Air earbuds and their charging case.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley's eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet. House of Marley is the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, sustainably harvested cork, and recyclable packaging. House of Marley products contribute to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley.

Media Contacts:

Marcy Fitzpatrick

OKAY!!OKAY!!

press@thehouseofmarley.com

310.927.8548

Miki Barr

House of Marley

CE Marketing Director

miki.barr@fkabrands.com

248.863.3000

SOURCE House of Marley

