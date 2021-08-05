Extended by Popular Demand -- Cleve Carney Museum of Art's Blockbuster 'Frida Kahlo: Timeless' Exhibition Now Through Sept. 12

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By popular demand, the blockbuster Frida Kahlo: Timeless exhibition at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art has been extended an additional week to Sept. 12. In two months, Frida Kahlo: Timeless has attracted nearly 75,000 patrons from 50 states and 12 countries. This unique installation has been hailed as "more than an art exhibition, it's a gem…4-Stars" (AroundTheTown) and "a once in a life-time opportunity" (Chicago Sun-Times).

Frida Kahlo: Timeless is the most comprehensive presentation of Kahlo's work displayed in the Chicago area in over 40 years. The 26-piece collection, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo, features 19 oil paintings, representing over one-tenth of the total number of Kahlo paintings in existence, and works on paper spanning the life of Kahlo, a Mexican artist foundational to the 20th century art historical canon. The exhibition also features a multimedia timeline with replicas of notable objects from Kahlo's life, over 100 photographic images, a Frida Kahlo-inspired garden, a children's area and more.

Best known for self-portraits highlighting themes of identity, politics, sexuality and death, Kahlo channeled her childhood and personal struggles into her art and became an iconic figure and symbol of female empowerment, individual courage and Mexican pride.

Frida Kahlo: Timeless is on view at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., through Sunday, Sept. 12. For exhibition hours, tickets or more information, visit Frida2021.org or call 630.942.4000.

Patrons from around the world can experience the exhibition without leaving their homes through virtual on-demand exhibition tours. Priced at $18, the tours provide in-depth curatorial commentary and intimate glimpses into the artists life and work. Group virtual tours, let by museum docents and offering opportunities for discussions are also available Monday – Friday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. For more information call 630.942.3026.

The exhibition is presented by Bank of America and made possible by the support of Ball Horticultural Company, Wight & Company, Nicor, AeroMexico, The National Endowment for the Arts, DuPage Foundation Illinois Office of Tourism and the College of DuPage Foundation.

SOURCE Cleve Carney Museum of Art