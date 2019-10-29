Extended Line Of Homeopathic Mucus-Clear To Redefine Cold Season For All Ages

OSHKOSH, Wis., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Remedies, a homeopathic medicine provider, recently launched their extended line of the bestselling Mucus-Clear tincture to include a nighttime product for adults, as well as daytime and nighttime formulas for children. These all-natural remedies provide relief for symptoms of throat congestion and excessive mucus, without the side effects of pharmaceutical medication. With cold and flu season fast approaching, Native Remedies now offers fast, effective relief for the whole family.

Many times consumers are left with the dilemma of relieving their symptoms in exchange for harmful chemicals or side effects from over-the-counter and prescription drugs. Native Remedies' Mucus-Clear line provides a better option—that's safe, effective, and non-addictive. Since homeopathic remedies have no known side effects or interactions with prescription medicine or herbal supplements, they are safe to use for all ages.

"We wanted everyone in the family to be able to experience the fast, effective relief that Mucus-Clear provides. We know parents are very particular about the remedies they give their kids, so we developed Mucus-Clear Jr. with ingredients specifically chosen for children. The easy-to-use tincture allows for a no-hassle experience for both parents and kids." - Mary Ellen Kosanke, Director, Native Remedies.

Using Mucus-Clear or Mucus-Clear Nighttime for relief from phlegm and congestion allows adults to continue their busy lives without slowing down due to embarrassing and uncomfortable symptoms or interrupted sleep. For children, the new Mucus-Clear Jr. products put parents' minds at ease knowing their young ones will feel and sleep better with no harsh chemicals or unwanted side effects.

The original Mucus-Clear formula is highly rated amongst customers. Georgia claims it always treats her symptoms: "The best product I have ever used. I use it as soon as I start to feel something coming on and it takes care of it right away."

Homeopathy is a centuries-old practice with a booming global industry worth $17.4 billion, according to Transparency Market Research. Homeopathy focuses on individualized, holistic treatment using products made from natural sources.

"We're committed to finding a natural way to mitigate symptoms and support long term, holistic health. We want our customers to make informed decisions about their ailments and their remedies." - Mary Ellen Kosanke.

ABOUT NATIVE REMEDIES

Established in 2002, Native Remedies now offers over 200 herbal and homeopathic remedies. Their mission is to inspire people to embrace a natural approach to complete family wellness. All formulas are free of added gluten, artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and are never tested on animals. They manufacture in FDA-registered facilities, according to cGMP standards. Native Remedies sources from sustainable, organically farmed, or ethically wild crafted ingredients and uses the Full Spectrum method of extraction to maintain the plant's natural integrity and balance for maximum efficacy. To learn more, visit www.nativeremedies.com

