Extended Reality Gaming Meets Golf: Topgolf and Rovio Entertainment Partner to Bring Angry Birds to Topgolf Venues This Fall

Representing a first-of-its-kind interactive golf experience with an international sports and entertainment company, the experience is aimed at delivering humor and fun for families and friends. The experience will utilize Topgolf's exclusive Toptracer ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with the digital, physics-based destruction that Angry Birds delivers. Taking on a variety of light-hearted challenges, Topgolf Guests will be able to partner with much-loved Angry Birds characters Red, Chuck and Bomb to demolish virtual structures placed on the Topgolf targets. Click here for a sneak preview of the game Guests will experience soon at select venues.

"As a company deeply-rooted in innovation, creating new and dynamic experiences is something we consistently deliver, and we know Angry Birds will be a game-changing addition to our existing gaming collection," said Dolf Berle, Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer. "With the Angry Birds' loyal fanbase, this offering is sure to deliver on an experience that makes our Guests feel like they are part of the highly acclaimed mobile game."

Angry Birds started as a popular mobile game in 2009 and has since evolved into one of the world's most loved entertainment brands, covering games, blockbuster movies, animated series, location-based entertainment and more. In total, Angry Birds mobile games have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times.

"This experience perfectly embodies the Angry Birds brand in terms of its accessible fun and all-round irreverence," said Ville Heijari, CMO of Rovio Entertainment. "Added to that, what Topgolf has developed with their Toptracer technology is highly innovative and aligns with the physics-based challenges that can be discovered in Angry Birds mobile games. The resulting experience is a familiar but uniquely branded experience that we're excited for our fans to take a swing at."



Topgolf Entertainment Group Media Inquiries:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

Rovio Entertainment Media Inquiries:

Jon Howard

Head of Communications & PR

E-mail: [email protected]

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite.

About Toptracer

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments.

About Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. ( www.rovio.com )

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

