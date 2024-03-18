Extended Reality Market size is set to grow by USD 443.26 bn from 2023-2027, Rapid improvements in sensor technology boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global extended reality market size is estimated to grow by USD 443.26 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 43.09% during the forecast period. The Extended Reality (XR) market, encompassing Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR), is poised for significant growth due to advancements in sensor technology. These technologies offer immersive experiences with shorter distances between users and improved visual information. In various industries, the demand for reliable, low-maintenance sensors drives operational efficiencies. For instance, in healthcare, XR technologies enable real-time diagnosis through tiny optical and biopotential sensors in wearable devices. Future realities include live virtual entertainment such as concerts, shows, and sports, as well as gesture computing for enhanced user experience.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Reality (XR) Market 2023-2027

Extended Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 443.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 40.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Canon Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Market Segmentation

This Extended Reality Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (VR, AR, MR) Component (Hardware, Software, services) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

This Extended Reality Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (VR, AR, MR) Component (Hardware, Software, services) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

This report breaks down the global Extended Reality Market by segment.list, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2022 to estimate market figures for 2023 to end-year, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Market Segmentation by Application

The Extended Reality (XR) market, encompassing Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR), is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for immersive technology. In 2020, the launch of new devices like Sony PlayStation VR, HTC VIVE Cosmos, and Oculus Quest 2, brought XR closer to consumers. XR technologies offer shorter distances and improved visual information, making live virtual entertainment, such as concerts and shows, increasingly popular. AR and VR are extensively used in industries like medical institutions, military, and aviation for training and education. MR combines real and virtual worlds, while gesture computing enhances user experience. The future of XR holds promise in areas like live sports events and remote collaboration.

Research Analyst Overview

The Extended Reality (XR) market is a rapidly growing industry that encompasses Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies. These technologies enable immersive experiences that blur the line between the physical and digital worlds. The market is driven by advancements in hardware, software, and content creation. Devices such as head-mounted displays (HMDs), smartphones, and tablets are used to access XR experiences. Tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are investing heavily in XR, with initiatives like Google Cardboard, Microsoft HoloLens, and Facebook's Oculus Rift. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with applications in gaming, education, healthcare, and industrial training. Companies like Companies like Compaines are developing sensors and technologies for haptic feedback and spatial audio to enhance the XR experience. The sector is also seeing collaboration between tech companies and traditional industries like automotive, real estate, and fashion. The XR market is poised to transform the way we learn, work, and play.

