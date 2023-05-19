Extended Reality Market size to grow by USD 421.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rapid improvements in sensor technology to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global extended reality market size is estimated to increase by USD 421.42 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 43.09% during the forecast period. The rapid improvements in sensor technology significantly drive the Extended Reality (XR) Market growth. The rapid development of the technology may lead to cost reduction of sensors, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Due to the ongoing transformation in various industries and sectors, the demand for smart sensors with high reliability, low maintenance and repair costs, and minimal replacement times increases. Hence, such sensors drive operational efficiency in all business processes. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Reality Market 2023-2027

Extended reality market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global extended reality market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer extended reality in the market are 3D Systems Corp., ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Canon Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers Extended Reality called insightARTHRO VR and AR.

The company offers Extended Reality called insightARTHRO VR and AR. ABB Ltd. - The company offers an extended reality platform called ABB Ability Augmented Field Procedures.

The company offers an extended reality platform called ABB Ability Augmented Field Procedures. Accenture Plc - The company offers Extended reality services XR through metaverse, augmented learning, XR consumer learning, and virtual learning.

The company offers Extended reality services XR through metaverse, augmented learning, XR consumer learning, and virtual learning. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Extended Reality Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This extended reality market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (VR, AR, and MR), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the VR segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The growing popularity of 360-degree videos and VR games drives the growth of the VR segment of the market. In 2020, there was an increase in VR adoption with the launch of many new VR devices such as Sony PlayStation VR, HTC VIVE Cosmos, and Oculus Quest 2. Providers use specialized sensors, software, and 3D sound to deliver immersive VR experiences to users. Growth in VR content is driven as a result of the rising sales of popular head-mounted displays (HMDs) such as the Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global extended reality market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global extended reality market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The high demand for augmented reality can be attributed to the widespread adoption of AR and VR technologies in various industries such as retail, healthcare, e-commerce, and automotive in the region. Mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones with built-in AR capabilities are ubiquitous in North America . The presence of major vendors, increasing investment in AR technology by major vendors, growing consumer acceptance of technologically advanced applications, and strong research efforts to increase the applications of AR and VR technologies are repatriated, which is attributed to the high share of China's market. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Extended Reality Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The advent of the 5G network is an emerging trend influencing the extended reality market growth.

5G technology is characterized by characteristics including high bandwidth and low latency.

The use of this technology can accelerate the adoption of augmented reality products and increase the flexibility of various augmented reality applications.

5G could enable AR in live outdoor environments, which are not covered by Wi-Fi. It requires a stable network with a latency of less than 70 ms, which will further facilitate cloud-based gaming.

Furthermore, a robust and affordable 5G subscription is required for cloud gaming to work effectively.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the extended reality market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The infrastructural and integration issues are factors that challenge the XR Market growth.

A key factor behind the adoption of AR technology (apps and hardware) is the availability of reliable and fast internet.

Furthermore, various countries do not have the basic infrastructure to connect to the Internet.

Few countries, including the US, UK, and Japan , have the technological sophistication necessary for their Internet infrastructure, which is one of the main reasons for the uneven prevalence of augmented reality in all regions.

, have the technological sophistication necessary for their Internet infrastructure, which is one of the main reasons for the uneven prevalence of augmented reality in all regions. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Extended Reality Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the extended reality market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the extended reality market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the extended reality market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of extended reality market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The augmented reality (AR) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.71% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 157.21 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (enterprise, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others), component (hardware and software), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing investments in AR technology are notably driving the augmented reality market growth.

The virtual reality (VR) gambling market size is expected to increase by USD 1.74 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 53.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers VR gambling market segmentation by type (casino, betting, and lottery) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The rise in popularity of online gambling is notably driving the virtual reality gambling market growth.

Extended Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 421.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 40.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Canon Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Extended Reality (XR) Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global extended reality (xr) Market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on VR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on VR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 AR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on AR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on AR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on AR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on AR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 MR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on MR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on MR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on MR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on MR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3D Systems Corp.

Exhibit 115: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: 3D Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: 3D Systems Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 125: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 134: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 138: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 141: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Meta Platforms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 149: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Roper Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 154: Roper Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Roper Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Roper Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 158: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 SoftServe Inc.

Exhibit 162: SoftServe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: SoftServe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: SoftServe Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 165: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio