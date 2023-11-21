Extended Reality Market to grow by USD 443.26 billion from 2022 - 2027; Rapid improvements in sensor technology to boost the market- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The extended reality market by application (VR, AR, and MR), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the extended reality market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 443.26  billion.  

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Reality (XR) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Reality (XR) Market 2023-2027

The rapid improvements in sensor technology are notably driving the Extended Reality (XR) market growth. The rapid development of sensor technology, which may result in cost reduction of sensors, will contribute to the market growth. In addition, with the progressing transformations in different industries, there is an increase in demand for smart sensors with high reliability, low maintenance and repair costs, and minimal replacement. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - 

  • The infrastructural and integration issues are a significant challenge hindering the extended reality market growth. High-speed internet is one of the major factors that is boosting the adoption of extended reality technology (apps and hardware). However,  only a few prominent countries, including the US, the UK, and Japan, have the sophisticated technologies for internet infrastructure to support high-speed internet. Thus, such factor leads to unequal penetration of extended reality across different regions of the world which in turn hinders the market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The extended reality market has been segmented by application (VR, AR, and MR), component (Hardware, Software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the VR segment is significant during the forecast period. There is a growing popularity of  360-degree videos and virtual reality gaming which has resulted in the expansion of the VR segment. In addition, there is an increase in the adoption of VR in 2020 due to the release of numerous new VR devices, such as the Oculus Quest 2, HTC VIVE Cosmos, and Sony PlayStation VR. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Another significant region that offers opportunities to market players is North America. The growth of the market in North America is due to the widespread adoption of AR and VR technologies in various industries such as retail, healthcare, e-commerce, and automotive in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.
  • View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Extended Reality Market:

3D Systems Corp., ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Canon Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The blockchain technology in BFSI market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 67.84% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 48,213.34 million.

The enterprise information management (EIM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 88.02 billion

Extended Reality Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 443.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

40.15

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Christmas Trees Market to grow by USD 777.73 million from 2022 to 2027; market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co. and Delta Corp., many more

Christmas Trees Market to grow by USD 777.73 million from 2022 to 2027; market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co. and Delta Corp., many more

The christmas trees market is estimated to grow by USD 777.73 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.52%. The Christmas tree market is...
Orange Market to increase by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027; The market share growth by the fresh segment is significant during the forecast period.- Technavio

Orange Market to increase by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027; The market share growth by the fresh segment is significant during the forecast period.- Technavio

The orange market is expected to grow by 31,572.55 tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.