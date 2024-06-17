Extended Reality (XR) Market size is set to grow by USD 1.04 trillion from 2024-2028, Rapid improvements in sensor technology boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global extended reality (XR) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.04 trillion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 56.45% during the forecast period. Rapid improvements in sensor technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of 5G. However, infrastructural and integration issues poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Canon Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and VertexPlus Technologies Ltd..

Extended Reality (XR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 56.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1040.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 44.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Canon Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and VertexPlus Technologies Ltd.

Market Driver

The extended reality (XR) market is set to experience significant growth with the rollout of 5G technology. This next-generation wireless technology offers high bandwidth and low latency, enabling real-time, immersive XR experiences. 5G enables the use of AR in live, outdoor environments and facilitates cloud-based gaming. Vendors like Qualcomm and Samsung are partnering with telecom providers to offer affordable 5G subscriptions. By 2025, global 5G deployment is expected, unlocking new XR applications in remote collaboration, training, and education.

The Extended Reality (XR) market is experiencing significant growth with technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) gaining traction. According to recent studies, the global XR market is projected to reach new heights, with VR devices and simulations becoming increasingly popular in industries like gaming, healthcare, and training.

The use of XR in education and simulation training is also on the rise, providing new opportunities for businesses. Furthermore, the integration of AR in consumer applications, such as shopping and entertainment, is driving market growth. The future of XR looks promising, with advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various sectors.

Market Challenges

The extended reality (XR) market faces challenges due to unequal geographic penetration. Many countries lack advanced internet infrastructure, hindering XR adoption. This issue is more pronounced in the enterprise segment, where strong internet connectivity is essential. Potential customers are waiting for improved user experience through better hardware, content, and infrastructure. The lack of high-speed Internet in several regions may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Extended Reality (XR) market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) gaining traction. However, the industry faces several challenges. One major challenge is the high cost of XR hardware and software, limiting its accessibility to businesses and consumers. Another challenge is the lack of standardized XR content and platforms, making it difficult for developers to create and distribute content.

Additionally, concerns around privacy and security in XR applications need to be addressed. Furthermore, the integration of XR technology into existing business processes and workflows requires careful planning and investment. Lastly, the need for skilled professionals in XR development and implementation is increasing, posing a challenge for organizations in terms of talent acquisition and retention.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 VR

1.2 AR

1.3 MR Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software and services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 VR- XR Market, which includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR), is experiencing significant growth. Businesses are adopting XR technologies to enhance customer experiences, improve training programs, and increase productivity. VR provides immersive environments, while AR overlays digital information onto the real world. MR combines elements of both. XR is revolutionizing industries such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Companies are investing in XR to gain a competitive edge. The market is expected to continue expanding due to advancements in technology and increasing demand.

Research Analysis

The Extended Reality (XR) market encompasses Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies. This sector is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for immersive experiences in various industries. In the healthcare sector, XR technology is revolutionizing contemporary healthcare institutions by enabling doctors and surgeons to visualize target organs in 3D, enhancing precision and effectiveness.

In the education sector, XR technology is transforming industrial training through simulations and games, providing students with interactive and engaging learning experiences. The entertainment industry, including online gaming, is also leveraging 5G technology and XR devices to deliver high-definition XR content. The gaming industry is witnessing a surge in the adoption of XR technology, offering players a more immersive and interactive gaming experience. Overall, the XR market is poised for exponential growth, with applications spanning across multiple industries and use cases.

Market Research Overview

The Extended Reality (XR) market encompasses immersive technologies, including Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR). XR technologies offer transformative experiences by merging digital information with the physical world. The global XR market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for immersive experiences in various sectors such as education, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing.

The use of XR in training and simulation, product design, and remote collaboration is driving market expansion. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as haptic feedback and eye-tracking, are enhancing user experience and increasing market potential. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, offering numerous opportunities for businesses and innovators alike.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

VR



AR



MR

Component

Hardware



Software And Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

