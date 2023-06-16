Extended Release Injectable Drugs Research Report 2023: Formulation Technologies & Platforms, Physical Process Control Methods, Development Factors, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Release Injectable Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic conditions require drug administration over long periods of time, placing a greater emphasis on self-administration. With the shift away from caregiver interaction, drug safety and compliance/adherence become prominent concerns. These concerns, which are not new, are becoming magnified as the number of powerful new drugs reaching the market increases.

For healthcare managers and public health officials, one way to address these issues is less frequent dosing. Using formulation technologies designed to modulate the effect of therapeutic substances, drug developers are creating formulations that exhibit extended-release profiles.

These chemistries include polymers such as polyethylene glycol-complexed (PEGylated), which are used to produce APIs. The goal is to address the requirement for patient-dependent, and therefore compliance-sensitive, drug treatment protocols such as multiple dosing through controlled release formulations that provide the desired therapeutic effect with dosing of once-a-day or less.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

  • The Trend toward Self-Administration

3. Injectable Drug Formulation Technology

  • Innovation in Injectable Device Designs
  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers

4. Market Factors

  • Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
  • Healthcare Regulations
  • Managed Care Initiatives
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Risk Factors

5. Extended-release Formulation Technologies

  • Biodegradable Polymers
  • PEG
  • PLA/PLGA
  • Polyether ester

6. Extended-release Formulation Platforms

  • BEPO (MedinCell)
  • ChroniJect (Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia)
  • CriticalMix (Critical Pharmaceuticals)
  • Depofoam (Pacira)
  • FluidCrystal (Camarus)
  • LinkeRx (Alkermes)
  • Medisorb (Alkermes)
  • Medusa (Recipharm/Avadel)
  • Nanocrystals (Alkermes)
  • Optisomes (Talon/Spectrum)
  • PolyActive (Octoplus)
  • Q-Sphera (Midatech Pharma)
  • SABER/SAIB (DURECT)
  • SynBiosys (Innocore)
  • TransCon (Ascendis)

7. Physical Process Control Methods

  • Supercritical Fluid
  • SCF for Nanoparticle Formulations
  • Formulplex (Supercritical Solutions)
  • Ferro
  • SCF extraction of emulsions (SFEE)

8. Extended-release Injectables - Development Factors

  • Formulation Factors
  • Stability
  • Administration Factors

9. Extended Release Injectables - Product Analysis

  • Aripiprazole
  • Aripiprazole lauroxil
  • Bupivacaine
  • Buprenorphine
  • Cytarabine
  • Cytarabine & Daunorubicin
  • Doxorubicin
  • Estradiol
  • Exenatide
  • Fluphenazine decanoate
  • Goserelin acetate
  • Granisetron
  • Interferon
  • Irinotecan
  • Lanreotide acetate
  • Leuprolide
  • Leuprolide Depot
  • Medroxyprogesterone
  • Naltrexone
  • Octreotide acetate
  • Olanzapine Pamoate
  • Paliperidone palmitate
  • Pasireotide
  • Pegvaliase-pqpz
  • Risperidone
  • Testosterone
  • Triptorelin
  • Triamcinolone acetonide
  • Vincristine sulfate
  • Glycemic Control
  • AB101 (Rezolute)
  • Hormone Deficiency
  • Human Growth Hormone/Ascendis
  • Addiction
  • CAM2038 (Camurus)
  • Pain Management
  • Posidur/Durect
  • Cardiology
  • Treprostinil/Ascendis Pharma
  • Neurology
  • Relday/Risperidone (DURECT/Zogenix)
  • Oncology
  • CAM2032 (Camurus)

10. Extended-Release Injectables - Selected Sector Analysis

  • Addiction
  • Glycemic Control
  • Infectious Disease
  • Hepatitis
  • Neurology
  • Schizophrenia
  • Bipolar Disorder
  • Oncology
  • Pain Management
  • Reproductive Health
  • Fertility
  • Endometriosis
  • Vasomotor Symptoms associated with Menopause

11. Company Profiles

  • Alkermes
  • Amylin
  • AntriaBio
  • Ascendis Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • Aurobundo
  • Avadel
  • Biomarin
  • Camurus
  • Critical Pharmaceuticals
  • DURECT
  • Eli Lilly
  • Enzon
  • Ipsen
  • Janssen
  • NanOlogy
  • Novartis
  • OctoPlus
  • Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia
  • Pacira
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
  • Recipharm AB
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)
  • Xbrane Bipharma

