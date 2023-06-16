Extended Release Injectable Drugs Research Report 2023: Formulation Technologies & Platforms, Physical Process Control Methods, Development Factors, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Release Injectable Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic conditions require drug administration over long periods of time, placing a greater emphasis on self-administration. With the shift away from caregiver interaction, drug safety and compliance/adherence become prominent concerns. These concerns, which are not new, are becoming magnified as the number of powerful new drugs reaching the market increases.

For healthcare managers and public health officials, one way to address these issues is less frequent dosing. Using formulation technologies designed to modulate the effect of therapeutic substances, drug developers are creating formulations that exhibit extended-release profiles.

These chemistries include polymers such as polyethylene glycol-complexed (PEGylated), which are used to produce APIs. The goal is to address the requirement for patient-dependent, and therefore compliance-sensitive, drug treatment protocols such as multiple dosing through controlled release formulations that provide the desired therapeutic effect with dosing of once-a-day or less.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

The Trend toward Self-Administration

3. Injectable Drug Formulation Technology

Innovation in Injectable Device Designs

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

4. Market Factors

Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

Healthcare Regulations

Managed Care Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

5. Extended-release Formulation Technologies

Biodegradable Polymers

PEG

PLA/PLGA

Polyether ester

6. Extended-release Formulation Platforms

BEPO (MedinCell)

ChroniJect (Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia)

CriticalMix (Critical Pharmaceuticals)

Depofoam (Pacira)

FluidCrystal (Camarus)

LinkeRx (Alkermes)

Medisorb (Alkermes)

Medusa (Recipharm/Avadel)

Nanocrystals (Alkermes)

Optisomes (Talon/Spectrum)

PolyActive (Octoplus)

Q-Sphera (Midatech Pharma)

SABER/SAIB (DURECT)

SynBiosys (Innocore)

TransCon (Ascendis)

7. Physical Process Control Methods

Supercritical Fluid

SCF for Nanoparticle Formulations

Formulplex (Supercritical Solutions)

Ferro

SCF extraction of emulsions (SFEE)

8. Extended-release Injectables - Development Factors

Formulation Factors

Stability

Administration Factors

9. Extended Release Injectables - Product Analysis

Aripiprazole

Aripiprazole lauroxil

Bupivacaine

Buprenorphine

Cytarabine

Cytarabine & Daunorubicin

Doxorubicin

Estradiol

Exenatide

Fluphenazine decanoate

Goserelin acetate

Granisetron

Interferon

Irinotecan

Lanreotide acetate

Leuprolide

Leuprolide Depot

Medroxyprogesterone

Naltrexone

Octreotide acetate

Olanzapine Pamoate

Paliperidone palmitate

Pasireotide

Pegvaliase-pqpz

Risperidone

Testosterone

Triptorelin

Triamcinolone acetonide

Vincristine sulfate

Glycemic Control

AB101 (Rezolute)

Hormone Deficiency

Human Growth Hormone/Ascendis

Addiction

CAM2038 (Camurus)

Pain Management

Posidur/Durect

Cardiology

Treprostinil/Ascendis Pharma

Neurology

Relday/Risperidone (DURECT/Zogenix)

Oncology

CAM2032 (Camurus)

10. Extended-Release Injectables - Selected Sector Analysis

Addiction

Glycemic Control

Infectious Disease

Hepatitis

Neurology

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Oncology

Pain Management

Reproductive Health

Fertility

Endometriosis

Vasomotor Symptoms associated with Menopause

11. Company Profiles

Alkermes

Amylin

AntriaBio

Ascendis Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobundo

Avadel

Biomarin

Camurus

Critical Pharmaceuticals

DURECT

Eli Lilly

Enzon

Ipsen

Janssen

NanOlogy

Novartis

OctoPlus

Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia

Pacira

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Recipharm AB

Roche

Sanofi

Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

Xbrane Bipharma

