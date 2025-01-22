Extended Stay America Celebrates 30 Years of Extended Stay Excellence and Unveils Vision for Continued Growth

As a Respected Industry Leader, the Company Reflects on Three Decades of Delivering Genuine Care while Committing to Future Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America®, a pioneer and leader in the extended stay segment, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary of providing affordable, comfortable accommodations for guests seeking long-term stays. Since opening its doors in 1995, Extended Stay America has remained committed to meeting the needs of extended stay guests — a commitment that has made it the leader and innovator in the industry.

Over the past 30 years, Extended Stay America has served guests with its signature genuine care approach, while expanding its nationwide footprint and maintaining its position as the only brand exclusively focused on the extended-stay segment. Building on its legacy, the company introduced Extended Stay America Premier Suites in 2021, offering guests a premium extended-stay experience, and Extended Stay America Select Suites in 2022, designed for value-driven stays. These brands have contributed significantly to the company's strong pipeline of new openings, reinforcing its leadership in the extended-stay segment.

"For three decades, Extended Stay America has been exclusively dedicated to serving extended stay travelers with affordability, convenience, and genuine care," said Greg Juceam, President & CEO. "We know who we are, we know what works, and we are proud to be the trusted choice for those who need a place to call home for longer term hotel stays. As we look forward, our focus remains on strengthening our brands, welcoming new properties, and expanding our reach to continue positively impacting guests, franchisees, and the communities we serve."

With more than 50 franchised new construction Extended Stay America hotels under contract to open in the next few years, primarily under the Premier Suites brand, the company's growth trajectory is robust. This expansion will build on a strong foundation of over 700 properties nationwide, with the Premier Suites brand celebrating the opening of its 50th property next month and the Select Suites brand surpassing 200 operating properties in less than 3 years of existence.

"We are excited to welcome new franchisees to our family as we continue to build on our three decades of industry expertise," said Mark Williams, Managing Director, Franchise Development. "Extended Stay America offers a proven business model, strong brand recognition, and unwavering support in delivering the unique amenities and value our guests expect. Our track record speaks for itself, and we look forward to driving more opportunities for our franchisees."

To celebrate 30 years of hospitality, Extended Stay America is announcing a series of promotions through the month of January, including exclusive rates available through esa.com, call center and properties (terms and conditions may apply). Additionally, the brand has surprises planned throughout the year to recognize guests and thank them for their loyalty.

"Extended Stay America has long been committed to providing value, comfort, and genuine care to our extended-stay travelers," said Kelly Polling, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial & Brand Officer. "As we celebrate this milestone, we're excited to give back to the guests who have made this journey possible, while continuing to evolve and expand to meet their needs for years to come."

As Extended Stay America looks toward the future, the company is committed to growing its brands, fostering owner success, meeting the evolving needs of extended stay travelers nationwide and investing in its people, properties and programs.

Juceam added, "Extended Stay America's journey is only beginning. With 30 years of success behind us, we are energized for the road ahead. We fully intend to build upon our legacy of delivering unparalleled guest experience, while creating new opportunities for our guests, franchisees, and communities in the coming 30 years and beyond."

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel family in the U.S., with more than 700 hotels. Committed to delivering value and genuine care to every guest at every location, the Extended Stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites, and Extended Stay America Select Suites. For more information or to book, please visit www.esa.com and follow @ExtendedStay.

SOURCE Extended Stay America