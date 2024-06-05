As The Official Hotel Partner of the American Cancer Society, Extended Stay America is offering messages of encouragement to cancer survivors and people with cancer in recognition of National Cancer Survivors Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America® , the nation's leading mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand family, is 'Celebrating Survival' in honor of National Cancer Survivors Month in June. The initiative is an extension of its multi-year partnership with the American Cancer Society and aims to celebrate cancer survivors and those currently fighting by spotlighting their perseverance, resilience and triumphs.

Extended Stay America Honors Cancer Survivors in June

Extended Stay America has installed pop-up 'Hope Walls' in all participating locations, encouraging guests to share messages of support to cancer survivors or those currently fighting a battle with cancer. The company has also launched a digital Hope Wall, allowing guests and well-wishers near and far to leave a message. The site, esa.com/celebrating-survival, will launch in June and will feature new messages daily.

At the end of the month, Extended Stay America will collaborate with the American Cancer Society to distribute all Hope Wall messages to people with cancer and survivors across the nation.

Extended Stay America understands the emotional, financial and physical toll cancer can have on those battling the disease and their families. The brand is committed to helping patients affordably access necessary cancer treatment by providing free and discounted rooms. Since the Extended Stay America and American Cancer Society partnership began in 2013, Extended Stay America has provided nearly 250,000 nights of lodging to individuals facing cancer, saving them over $15 million in lodging costs.

All Extended Stay America spacious suites have fully equipped kitchens, which enables guests to maintain their dietary routines while receiving treatment. Additionally, with amenities including free wi-fi, on-site guest laundry, and pet-friendly rooms, patients can center their focus on healing while Extended Stay America provides a welcoming place like home during their stay.

"Our ongoing partnership with the American Cancer Society has been incredibly meaningful to us. It has been our privilege to connect with so many brave cancer patients and to serve as a reliable, comfortable home away from home during their treatment," says Greg Juceam, President, and CEO of Extended Stay America. "National Cancer Survivors Month is another way for us to show our unwavering support. We look forward to seeing guests from all around the country come together to leave a message of encouragement and love for those who have survived cancer or are currently fighting cancer."

To learn more about the free and discounted room program, please visit esa.com/acs-partnership.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand family in the U.S. with more than 700 hotels. Committed to delivering value and genuine care to every guest at every location, the Extended Stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites and Extended Stay America Select Suites. For more information, or to book, please visit www.esa.com and follow @ExtendedStayAmerica.

