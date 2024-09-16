Extended Stay America Launches STAY Counted Program to Encourage Voter Registration

The STAY Counted Program Returns to Drive Guest and Employee Participation in the Upcoming Presidential Election

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --– Extended Stay America , the leading mid-priced extended-stay hotel company, is proud to announce the launch of its STAY Counted program, designed to make voter registration more accessible and encourage participation in the upcoming presidential election. First introduced in 2020, STAY Counted has been refreshed for the November 2024 election to continue to empower communities to exercise their right to vote.

Through the STAY Counted program, Extended Stay America provides guests with information about voting and voting registration ahead of the election. In addition, nearly all Extended Stay America's 700+ hotels across the nation will be established as virtual voter registration locations, guiding guests to resources to help them register to vote.

"Extended Stay America believes it's our obligation to remove barriers so that our associates and guests can exercise their right to vote and take an active role in determining the future," said President and CEO of Extended Stay America, Greg Juceam. "We are proud to launch the STAY Counted initiative this year to make a positive impact within our communities."

STAY Counted was designed with simplicity and ease in mind. Extended Stay America strives to break down common voting barriers and make the voter registration process as effortless as possible for the more than 62,000 guests and associates it connects with each day. The STAY Counted program includes:

Virtual Voter Registration Centers: Extended Stay America has established nearly all of its 700+ hotels as virtual voter registration centers where associates are ready to answer voting related questions. An online resource has been established for guests and associates at esa.com/stay-counted , where individuals can begin the registration process and find answers to frequently asked questions. Additionally, Extended Stay America is providing stamped envelopes for those registering in states that do not offer online registration.

Communications Campaign: Leading up to the election, Extended Stay America will publicize its resources via an omni-channel marketing campaign to amplify and generate awareness for STAY Counted. The initiative will be featured on esa.com , as well as company social media channels, newsletters, on-property displays, Extended Stay America's 'The Suite Life' blog and internal communications.

STAY Counted is driven by Extended Stay America's belief that voting is a right for every American citizen and that all voices deserve to be heard and counted.

STAY Counted is a nonpartisan effort. For more information on STAY Counted, please visit esa.com/stay-counted .

