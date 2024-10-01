As the Official Hotel Partner of the American Cancer Society, the company commits to providing over $7 million in free and discounted room nights

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America, the nation's leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand, is proud to announce its renewed designation as the Official Hotel Partner of the American Cancer Society. Over the next two years, Extended Stay America will provide a total of 100,000 free and discounted room nights per year to cancer patients and their families, a total value of over $7 million.

Extended Stay America to Donate 100,000 Free and Discounted Room Nights to Cancer Patients and Families

Extended Stay America is committed to helping patients affordably access necessary treatment in an effort to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes. Since beginning the partnership in 2013, the company has helped more than 8,500 cancer patients and their families by providing nearly 250,000 free and discounted rooms, helping them save over $15 million in lodging costs.

"We are honored to serve as the Official Hotel Partner of the American Cancer Society," said Greg Juceam, President and CEO, Extended Stay America. "Lodging expenses can pose a significant financial barrier to cancer patients when treatment requires traveling. We are proud to help provide patients and their families a safe and comforting home-away-from-home while they focus on getting the most effective treatment."

All Extended Stay America hotels feature spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, allowing guests to maintain their dietary routines while receiving treatment. Additionally, with amenities including free wi-fi, on-site guest laundry, free breakfast at many locations and pet-friendly rooms, patients can center their focus on healing while Extended Stay America provides a welcoming place like home during their stay.

The partnership renewal aligns with an important time of year for cancer awareness, as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In tandem with the partnership renewal, representatives from Extended Stay America will participate in the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks next month, the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. The Making Strides walks unite communities, fund breakthrough cancer research, and provide free resources and support to women across the country.

"The American Cancer Society is thrilled to continue to work with Extended Stay America to improve the lives of people with cancer," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society. "Over 2 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024. Extended Stay America is not only helping alleviate the costs of traveling for treatment, they go the extra mile to offer a comfortable stay and support during a challenging time. We're grateful for the difference they make in patients' and their families lives every day."

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, the organization has been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support.

Brian Kaufman, Managing Director at Blackstone, and Tim Abram, Global Co-Head of Hotels at Starwood, said: "On behalf of Blackstone and Starwood, we are proud to support this incredibly meaningful initiative, which we hope will broaden access to critical care, and also eliminate the stress of finding clean, comfortable and dependable lodging for thousands of brave cancer patients and their families."

Patients must confirm eligibility by calling the American Cancer Society hotline, 800.227.2345. The American Cancer Society will work with patients to determine eligibility for the program; free and discounted room reservations for this program cannot be made through the Extended Stay America call center, at the hotels or on esa.com. For more information, please visit esa.com/acs-partnership.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the U.S. with more than 700 hotels. Committed to delivering value and genuine goodness to every guest at every location, the Extended Stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites and Extended Stay America Select Suites. For more information, or to book, please visit www.esa.com and follow @ExtendedStayAmerica.

