Extended Stay Trailblazer LivAway Suites® Continues Expansion by Opening the Doors on its Location in Surprise, Ariz.

SURPRISE, Ariz., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economy extended stay brand LivAway Suites® has opened its Surprise, Ariz. location, fueling the brand's momentum not only by accelerating its footprint in the Grand Canyon State, but across the country.

At the LivAway Suites location nestled in Arizona's West Valley, guests can expect to discover the perfect balance of suburban charm and Sonoran Desert beauty. From spring training games and golf courses, to hiking trails in the White Tank Mountains, this fast-growing community offers a peaceful escape with easy access to Surprise, Ariz.

Just outside one of Arizona's most vibrant cities, these residentially inspired suites blend simple comfort with the convenience of in-room kitchens, private bathrooms, and smart laundry facilities that notify guests when their load is done. Guests can take advantage of exclusive long-term rates, early booking discounts, and SavAway™ loyalty member perks while enjoying the best of Maricopa County. The location provides convenient access to St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center for medical professionals on the go, Fry's Marketplace for traveling at-home chefs, and Glendale Regional Airport for a quick and easy trip via airplane.

"Our newest location in Arizona represents a monumental chapter for LivAway Suites," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "As our brand continues to rapidly grow nationwide, we continue our mission to providing lodging that feels like home to traveling medical professionals, construction workers, and military as we remain rooted in quality suites that are thoughtfully equipped with the amenities guests need to live their lives with ease."

The Surprise, Ariz. opening marks the brand's third location in the state, with two more hotel openings in The Grand Canyon State expected later this year.

Interested in staying at LivAway Suites' Surprise, Ariz. location? Visit https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations/az/phoenix/surprise.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is an economy extended stay hotel brand headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Each suite is designed for longer stays, with a full kitchen, a dedicated workspace, a quiet room to sleep, and amenities chosen with extended stay guests in mind. Every LivAway property is held to the same standard of cleanliness and friendly service, for a consistent stay you can count on. As the only extended stay brand with a vertically integrated development and operating platform supported by disciplined site selection, LivAway is expanding rapidly across high-demand markets nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.livawaysuites.com/.

SOURCE LivAway Suites