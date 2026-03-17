LivAway Suites® Expands Arizona Footprint with Glendale Opening, Its Third Hotel Debut in 2026

GLENDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites®, one of the nation's fastest growing affordable extended stay hotel brands, today announced the opening of its newest property in Glendale, marking another major milestone in the company's rapid expansion across Arizona and the greater United States.

LivAway Suites – Glendale delivers purpose-built, residentially inspired accommodations designed specifically for today's extended stay traveler. Strategically positioned, the property offers convenient access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Luke Air Force Base, professional sports venues, and Glendale's vibrant downtown district.

Unlike traditional hotels retrofitted for longer stays, LivAway Suites is intentionally designed from the ground up for business travelers, project-based workers, relocating families, and individuals seeking dependable, fully furnished, extended stay solutions. LivAway Suites - Glendale allows travelers to enjoy the ease of a long-term hotel stay with the comfort of residentially inspired suites tailored to their lifestyles.

"We are building LivAway Suites locations across the country to meet the growing demand for higher-quality, affordable extended stay accommodations," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "Our Glendale opening reflects our disciplined expansion strategy and our commitment to delivering a consistent, fresh experience in markets where long-term travelers need reliable, purpose-built solutions."

The Glendale opening marks the brand's second location in Arizona, with three more hotel openings in The Grand Canyon State expected later this year. With a growing pipeline of additional locations underway nationally, LivAway Suites continues to scale its fully integrated extended stay platform combining affiliated brand, development, construction, and property management verticals within a single platform to ensure disciplined cost and outcome control, while maximizing overall property performance.

Want to book a stay at LivAway Suites' Glendale location? Visit https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations/az/phoenix/glendale#overview.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is a purpose-built affordable extended stay hotel brand headquartered in Lehi, Utah. The brand combines modern, residentially inspired design with a relentless focus on cleanliness, operational consistency, and guest service. Each property features thoughtfully designed suites with full kitchens, technology-enhanced living spaces, and amenities intentionally built for today's extended stay guests. LivAway Suites is expanding nationally in high-demand markets through a vertically integrated development and operating platform supported by disciplined site selection. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

SOURCE LivAway Suites