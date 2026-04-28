LivAway Suites® Breaks Ground in Las Vegas, Continuing its Nationwide Surge

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world with shifting travel patterns and a rising demand for flexible living, LivAway Suites® is emerging as one of the fastest-growing independent hotel brands in the country and is now planting a major flag in one of the country's most dynamic markets – Las Vegas.

The company today announced the groundbreaking of its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas, marking a significant milestone in its rapid national expansion and reinforcing its position as a leading force in the affordable extended stay segment.

With 22 locations open or under development nationwide and 10 additional markets expected to be announced later this year, LivAway Suites is scaling at a pace rarely seen among independent hospitality brands – fueled by strong capital backing and a uniquely fully-integrated operating model.

"LivAway Suites continues to execute on a platform that's built to scale," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "Las Vegas is one of the most dynamic and resilient markets in the country with high barriers to entry, and we're excited to bring a product that meets the evolving needs of today's extended stay guest."

Located in North Las Vegas with convenient access to I-15, this property is positioned to serve a wide range of demand drivers including healthcare professionals, military personnel, construction crews, and the local hospitality workforce.

The site offers proximity to key destinations including the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, Nellis Air Force Base, and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while also providing convenient access to the Las Vegas Strip and downtown core.

Unlike traditional hotels catering to short-term leisure stays, LivAway Suites is purpose-built for longer-term guests seeking flexibility, value, and consistency without the friction of up-front deposits and long-term commitments.

LivAway Suites operates through a fully integrated platform with in-house development, construction, property management, and brand operations all under one cohesive system. In an industry often fragmented across multiple stakeholders, LivAway's model is designed to eliminate misalignment and inefficiencies driving stronger execution and more predictable results for investors and lenders.

"We've built a platform where every part of the process is working toward the same outcome," Nielson said. "That alignment translates directly into better performance, stronger margins, and a more scalable model."

As housing affordability challenges persist and workforce mobility increases, demand for flexible, apartment-style accommodations continues to rise. LivAway Suites is positioning itself squarely at that intersection offering modern, clean, and highly functional living spaces designed for long-term stays.

Las Vegas is just the latest step in a rapidly expanding national story. With a disciplined approach, fully-integrated platform, and a clear nationwide vision, LivAway Suites is redefining how extended stay hospitality is built and operated.

For more information or to follow upcoming openings, visit: https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is a purpose-built affordable extended stay hotel brand headquartered in Lehi, Utah. The brand combines modern, residentially inspired design with a relentless focus on cleanliness, operational consistency, and guest service. Each property features thoughtfully designed suites with full kitchens, technology-enhanced living spaces, and amenities intentionally built for today's extended stay guests. LivAway Suites is expanding nationally in high-demand markets through a vertically integrated development and operating platform supported by disciplined site selection. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

SOURCE LivAway Suites