Extended Warranty Market in US to Grow by USD 12.61 Billion from 2021 -2026| The market is segmented by devices and end-users - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The extended warranty market size in US is anticipated to grow by USD 12.61 billion at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2021 to 2026. The market's expansion is attributed to various factors, including post-COVID-19 impacts, changes in consumer behavior, and the evolving landscape of devices and appliances. The market is segmented by devices (automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices and PCs, and others.) and end-users (individuals, businesses). Technavio provides a comprehensive report of the extended warranty market in US that outlines significant drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the market. Download the sample report now

Extended Warranty Market in US to Grow by USD 12.61 Billion from 2021 -2026

Extended warranty market in US – Regional Analysis

The extended warranty market in US presents a dynamic landscape with a mixture of drivers, trends, and challenges. Its growth is intricately tied to the increased adoption of technology, changing consumer preferences, and the drive to protect investments in various devices and appliances. By navigating these factors and adapting to evolving customer needs, companies can position themselves for success in this expanding market.

Extended warranty market in US – Market Dynamics

The extended warranty market in the US is driven by a convergence of dynamic factors. Rapid technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors drive demand for extended warranties across various sectors such as automotive, electronics, and appliances. Consumers increasingly seek to safeguard their investments in these devices, fostering a high demand for extended warranty services.

Extended warranty market in US – Market Trends

Market trends in the extended warranty market in US include a rise in demand for protection plans for household appliances and devices, driven by technology integration. Companies are diversifying their offerings to encompass a wider range of products and services. Additionally, the extended warranty market in US is witnessing an increase in warranty options for small and medium-sized businesses alongside large enterprises, further driving market growth.

Major Extended Warranty Companies in US

Allianz GroupAmerican International Group Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

Assurant Inc.

Asurion LLC

AXA Group

Carchex LLC

Chubb Ltd.

Endurance Warranty Services LLC

The Allstate Corp.

Auto Extended Warranty Market: The auto extended warranty market is projected to grow by USD 12.05 billion with a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the auto extended warranty market segmentation by end-user (personal and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Extended Reality (XR) Market: The Extended Reality Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 443.26 billion. This extended reality market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (VR, AR, and MR), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Device

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Company Landscape

10 Company Analysis

11 Appendix

