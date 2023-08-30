Extended Warranty Market in US to Grow by USD 12.61 Billion from 2021 -2026| The market is segmented by devices and end-users - Technavio

News provided by

Infiniti Research, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The extended warranty market size in US is anticipated to grow by USD 12.61 billion at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2021 to 2026. The market's expansion is attributed to various factors, including post-COVID-19 impacts, changes in consumer behavior, and the evolving landscape of devices and appliances. The market is segmented by devices (automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices and PCs, and others.) and end-users (individuals, businesses). Technavio provides a comprehensive report of the extended warranty market in US that outlines significant drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the market. Download the sample report now

Continue Reading
Extended Warranty Market in US to Grow by USD 12.61 Billion from 2021 -2026
Extended Warranty Market in US to Grow by USD 12.61 Billion from 2021 -2026

Extended warranty market in US – Regional Analysis

The extended warranty market in US presents a dynamic landscape with a mixture of drivers, trends, and challenges. Its growth is intricately tied to the increased adoption of technology, changing consumer preferences, and the drive to protect investments in various devices and appliances. By navigating these factors and adapting to evolving customer needs, companies can position themselves for success in this expanding market.

Extended warranty market in US – Market Dynamics

The extended warranty market in the US is driven by a convergence of dynamic factors. Rapid technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors drive demand for extended warranties across various sectors such as automotive, electronics, and appliances. Consumers increasingly seek to safeguard their investments in these devices, fostering a high demand for extended warranty services.

For details on market trends and challenges, get the sample report here

Extended warranty market in US – Market Trends

Market trends in the extended warranty market in US include a rise in demand for protection plans for household appliances and devices, driven by technology integration. Companies are diversifying their offerings to encompass a wider range of products and services. Additionally, the extended warranty market in US is witnessing an increase in warranty options for small and medium-sized businesses alongside large enterprises, further driving market growth.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the full report now

Major Extended Warranty Companies in US

  • Allianz GroupAmerican International Group Inc.
  • AmTrust Financial Services Inc.
  • Assurant Inc.
  • Asurion LLC
  • AXA Group
  • Carchex LLC
  • Chubb Ltd.
  • Endurance Warranty Services LLC
  • The Allstate Corp.

Related Reports:

Auto Extended Warranty Market: The auto extended warranty market is projected to grow by USD 12.05 billion with a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the auto extended warranty market segmentation by end-user (personal and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Extended Reality (XR) Market: The Extended Reality Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 443.26 billion. This extended reality market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (VR, AR, and MR), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Device
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Company Landscape
10 Company Analysis
11 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Also from this source

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market to grow by USD 18,646.9 million from 2022 to 2027|Market driven by the introduction of smart laundry - Technavio

The Edible Meat Market in India to grow by USD 11,840.89 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased online penetration to boost the market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.