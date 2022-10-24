Extended Warranty Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 12.61 Bn, Automotive to be Largest Revenue-generating Device Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The extended warranty market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 12.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high demand for household appliances is driving the extended warranty market growth in the US. However, security threats are challenging market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Extended Warranty Market in US 2022-2026

Extended Warranty Market In US Device Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home appliances - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mobile devices and PCs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Extended Warranty Market In US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Businesses - size and forecast 2021-2026

Individuals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Device Segment

The automotive segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major automotive industries in the country. The automotive industry in the US is mature, and it is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Some of the top automotive manufacturers in the US, such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., are leaders in technological advances and innovations. In addition, consumers in the US have a high disposable income, which is increasing the demand for luxurious vehicles. Thus, demand for and sales of automobiles in the US are high. Customers in the US prefer extended warranties for their automobiles. Extended warranties provide various benefits such as reimbursement of damage on rental cars and repair or replacement of gadgets due to accidental damage or theft. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The extended warranty market in the US is concentrated due to the presence of a smaller number of players in the market. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative solutions, service features, brand recognition, pricing, and service portfolios to compete in the market. Value-added services can help in driving the market's growth in the future. Hence, most vendors have started to focus on cross-selling their services by providing additional coverage to clients. They are also focusing on expanding their businesses and geographical presence to raise their profit margins and market share, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Extended Warranty Companies in the US

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

Assurant Inc.

Asurion LLC

AXA Group

Carchex LLC

Chubb Ltd.

Endurance Warranty Services LLC

The Allstate Corp.

Extended Warranty Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.61 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.34 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., Assurant Inc., Asurion LLC, AXA Group, Carchex LLC, Chubb Ltd., Endurance Warranty Services LLC, and The Allstate Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Device

5.3 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Automobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Automobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Mobile devices and PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mobile devices and PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mobile devices and PCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Mobile devices and PCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mobile devices and PCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Businesses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Businesses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Businesses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Businesses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Businesses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allianz Group

Exhibit 67: Allianz Group - Overview



Exhibit 68: Allianz Group - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Allianz Group - Key news



Exhibit 70: Allianz Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Allianz Group - Segment focus

10.4 American International Group Inc.

Exhibit 72: American International Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: American International Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: American International Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: American International Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: American International Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

Exhibit 77: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Assurant Inc.

Exhibit 81: Assurant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Assurant Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Assurant Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Assurant Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Asurion LLC

Exhibit 85: Asurion LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Asurion LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Asurion LLC - Key offerings

10.8 AXA Group

Exhibit 88: AXA Group - Overview



Exhibit 89: AXA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 90: AXA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: AXA Group - Segment focus

10.9 Carchex LLC

Exhibit 92: Carchex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Carchex LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Carchex LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Chubb Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Chubb Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Chubb Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Chubb Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Chubb Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Chubb Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Endurance Warranty Services LLC

Exhibit 100: Endurance Warranty Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Endurance Warranty Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Endurance Warranty Services LLC - Key offerings

10.12 The Allstate Corp.

Exhibit 103: The Allstate Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: The Allstate Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: The Allstate Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: The Allstate Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 107: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 108: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Research methodology



Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 112: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

