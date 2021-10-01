Extending Career Success from College Acceptance through the Complete Life Cycle of a Student's Career

"This partnership responds to the growing need for employers to connect authentically with current students and alumni who are ready and willing to have a meaningful conversation on the Firsthand Career Engagement Platform. From the moment students arrive on campus through their increasingly complex career journey, they now have a personalized, curated, and meaningful experience that they build upon throughout their lives" explains Paul Skordilis, President and CEO at Infobase.

Creating a Best-in-Class Solution Positioned to Enable Career Seekers to Connect, Research, and Upskill

Together with Purple Briefcase, the Firsthand Career Engagement Platform will serve more than 2,400 Fortune 1000 employers, 1,000+ universities and community colleges, and 8M users internationally. With trusted information, access to virtual career fairs or company profiles, internship and job opportunities, and personal mentorship relationships, insider information is readily available on the Firsthand platform.

"We are excited to extend our college, university, and student populations more access to the tools and information they need during their college and career journey. Developing efficient, systematic, and equal access to these resources is increasingly important in our mission to achieve positive student outcomes, successful job placement, and alumni engagement," explains President and CEO of Ruffalo Noel Levitz,the firm that acquired Purple Briefcase in 2017 Sumit Nijhawan.

Students mentored on Firsthand's platforms are 18% more likely to graduate with a full-time job and secure 22% higher-starting salaries on average. The engagement score within Purple Briefcase allows students and administrators to gauge their preparedness to land their first job or internship.

Every year, the Vault / Firsthand team surveys more than 100,000 professionals to identify and rank employers in their given industries by the attributes that young professionals care about most: diversity, quality of life, technology, prestige, and more, all in an attempt to demonstrate an unfiltered view of the best places to work.

Through the technology and resources this partnership provides, students, alumni, and professionals will have a continuous and authentic experience not just with their current and former higher education institutions, but with the diverse and varied people who have also lived, worked, and attended school there. Similarly, the platform provides a launchpad for relationships with employers, including the people who work within the company.

Check Out Some of the Key Features That Drive Leading Academic Institutions like Harvard, MIT, Austin Community College District, and University of Connecticut to Value Firsthand and Purple Briefcase:

Useful tools that connect current students with appropriate alumni who are determined to be a match

Pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings with employers guarantee access to impactful conversations and opportunities for students

Employers can fully customize profiles, career fair booths, host live events like webinars and group chats, feature resources, showcase job openings, and access reports on engagement

Targeted virtual events for specific groups, from the school of business to graduating seniors

Learn More about the Companies Recruiting on the Firsthand Career Engagement Platform

Cravath, Swaine, and Moore - Ranked #1 in Law

- Ranked #1 in Law PWC - Ranked Most Prestigious Accounting Firm

Bain & Company - Top Ranked for Diversity, LGBTQ + Equity

Boston Consulting Group - Top Ranked for Diversity and Inclusion

Browse companies .

To learn more about Purple Briefcase and the Vault Firsthand Career Engagement Platform or to demo the platform, contact Dr. Thomas D. Iwankow at [email protected] today.

About Infobase:

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is an educational solutions provider facilitating the connection between content, people, and the learning experiences that empower all users to evolve personally and professionally throughout their lives. Infobase delivers award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, public library, and professional communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Vault / Firsthand, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, parents, and professionals with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com.

