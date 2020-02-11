Extending MRO Excellence: Japan Airlines expands 787 maintenance agreement with Collins Aerospace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced it has signed a five-year tailored FlightSense agreement, valued at approximately $200M, to service air management and electric power components for Japan Airlines' (JAL) growing fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. The agreement with JAL, which builds on a 14-year relationship between the two organizations, now includes a total of 51 aircraft through 2025.

The FlightSense agreement is a tailored asset management and maintenance program designed for JAL's unique operational requirements. Collins Aerospace will help ensure availability of JAL's onsite assets by providing access to a global pool network, and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) supply chain management. In addition, Collins Aerospace will continue to provide JAL with exceptional MRO services at a reduced cost, while relying on Collins' distinctive OEM technical capabilities for optimized product performance and aircraft uptime.

In addition, Collins Aerospace will continue to support JAL's in-house repair capabilities including test equipment, technical support, and personalized reliability enhancement programs.

"Collins Aerospace is proud to provide Japan Airlines with comprehensive MRO support to help maximize the operational efficiency of their 787 fleet," said Ryan Hudson, vice president, Power & Controls Aftermarket, at Collins Aerospace. "Through our tailored FlightSense program, we will work side by side with the airline to help ensure that their aircraft achieve optimal performance."

"Our unique ability to meet JAL's needs effectively by applying our technical expertise and extensive global MRO network, has been key to the strength of our long-standing, collaborative relationship with JAL," said Thierry Tosi, vice president, Sales & Surplus at Collins Aerospace. "We are honored they have entrusted us to help support their growing fleet of new aircraft."

"Through this renewed FlightSense program, JAL entrusts Collins Aerospace again with an essential role for further improving the reliability and efficiency of 787 fleet operation," said Kojiro Yamashita, vice president, Aircraft and Engineering Procurement at Japan Airlines. "I believe Collins Aerospace will meet our expectation with its quality service and remain a strong supporter for airline business."

