Extendly Acquires SaaS Boltons to Empower HighLevel Users and SaaS Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extendly, a leading provider of white label support services for marketing agencies and SaaSprenuers, is excited to announce the acquisition of SaaS Boltons, a platform dedicated to HighLevel users and SaaS businesses. This strategic move reinforces Extendly's commitment to leveling the playing field for ambitious entrepreneurs and equipping them with the tools and support they need to succeed.

Extendly's mission is to empower HighLevelers on the platform by offering turnkey services, including 24/7 Branded WhiteLabel Support and the innovative SaaS Agency In A Box System. By providing these comprehensive solutions, Extendly significantly increases the chances of success for entrepreneurs and enables them to unleash their full potential.

Antoni Hoshino, CEO of SaaS Boltons, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Extendly. Together, we will be able to create an even stronger community for HighLevel users and SaaS businesses. Our primary goal has always been to provide a space where users can discover and review a variety of tools to enhance their business operations. With Extendly's support, we can expand our offerings and provide valuable resources such as Virtual Assistants and snapshots, ensuring our platform's continued value and growth."

Beant Singh, CEO of Extendly, shared his vision for the future, saying, "We envision a future where SaaSprenuers, who started with nothing but a dream, can celebrate their success alongside other HighLevelers at the Level Up Summit, receiving SaaSprenuer awards. Our aim is to provide a fair shot at success for those who lack access to existing audiences or capital investments. With the acquisition of SaaS Boltons, we are further strengthening our ability to support and uplift entrepreneurs on the HighLevel platform."

SaaS Boltons will serve as a valuable resource for businesses listed on the platform, providing data insights, messaging features, and options for paid profile upgrades such as "validated" listings. The platform will function as a hub where HighLevel users and SaaS businesses can engage, share experiences, and foster mutual growth and success.

Extendly is a leading provider of white label support services for marketing agencies and SaaSprenuers. With a mission to level the playing field for HighLevel users, Extendly equips entrepreneurs with comprehensive solutions and support, including 24/7 Branded WhiteLabel Support and the innovative SaaS Agency In A Box System. By empowering ambitious individuals, Extendly aims to increase their chances of success and enable them to realize their potential.

To learn more about Extendly and its range of services, please visit getextendly.com.

SaaS Boltons is a dedicated platform for HighLevel users and other SaaS businesses. The platform offers a wide range of tools that enhance business operations and provides a community where experiences and insights can be shared. SaaS Boltons is committed to fostering a supportive environment that maximizes the potential of SaaS platforms.

For more information about SaaS Boltons, please visit saasboltons.com.

