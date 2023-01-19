Extendly for HighLevel Acquires Cultivating Sales Pro's GHL Certification Division

Extendly to launch "The Academy for HighLevel" dedicated to Agency Owners, Agency Staff and VAs to become automation experts on the HighLevel CRM platform.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extendly for HighLevel, a leader in providing white label support services, is proud to announce the acquisition of the Go HighLevel Certification Program from Cultivating Sales. This acquisition will allow HighLevel users to quickly and easily learn GHL CRM in a structured format, providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.

Academy Logo

"Learning how to use the Go HighLevel platform can be overwhelming and time consuming. The purpose of the Academy is to get agencies up and running as fast as possible and be in a position to start generating revenue from the platform," said Melissa Blair, founder of Cultivating Sales.

According to Beant Singh, founder of Extendly, "As the HighLevel platform continues to evolve with new features, users are looking for a structured way to quickly train themselves and their staff. Our clients frequently ask us for a training program that is efficient and effective. With the launch of the Academy, we will now be able to address this urgent need and help our clients succeed."

The Academy for HighLevel will include:

Over 100 lessons covering nearly every inch of HighLevel 18+ workbooks, snapshots, & help guides covering topics like workflows, appointments, and more Multi-media resources perfect for visual, auditory, read/write, or hands on learners Assignments & assessments to evaluate your new skills Live training sessions & workshops to implement your skills Access to browse & add your profile to the Academy Directory for certified Automation Experts

This acquisition of the GHL Certification program is the company's second acquisition of the year, following their recent acquisition of marketing consultancy company GHL Experts .

About Extendly

At Extendly we are hyper focused on helping you make your HighLevel journey easier through our white label support services, snapshot systems and coaching sessions. Agencies that work with us are happily using Extendly's services to quickly launch their white label saas offer and support their clients.

To learn more about Extendly, visit https://getextendly.com

To learn more about The GHL Academy, visit https://theghlacademy.com/

About Cultivating Sales

Cultivating Sales was founded in 2017 to help small business owners improve their sales and marketing. They aim to show business owners how to make consistent sales without the stress of juggling client work and sales.

Media Contact:

Sharan Kaur

1-669-232-8610

[email protected]

SOURCE Extendly by HighLevel