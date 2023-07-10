Extendly Welcomes Robb Bailey as Brand Ambassador to Empower SaaSpreneurs on their Journey to Success

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extendly, a leading provider of white label support services for marketing agencies and SaaSpreneurs, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Robb Bailey as its brand ambassador. With a shared commitment to helping SaaSpreneurs achieve their dreams, Extendly and Robb Bailey are joining forces to empower entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools they need to thrive in the competitive SaaS industry.

Extendly's mission is to level the playing field for HighLevelers on the platform by equipping them with turnkey services, including 24/7 Branded WhiteLabel Support and the innovative SaaS Agency In A Box System. By offering these comprehensive solutions, Extendly significantly increases the chances of success for ambitious entrepreneurs and enables them to realize their potential.

As part of its acquisition strategy, Extendly seeks to align talented individuals who share its vision of supporting SaaSpreneurs. With the addition of Robb Bailey, Extendly gains an esteemed entrepreneur who understands the struggles and aspirations of fellow business owners. Robb Bailey brings a wealth of experience and expertise, which will be invaluable in guiding SaaSpreneurs on their path to success.

"Everyday, we move closer to realizing our dream of empowering entrepreneurs and helping them achieve success," said Beant Singh, Founder and CEO of Extendly. "With Robb Bailey's endorsement of Extendly For HighLevel, we are honored to have his stamp of approval. His extensive knowledge and entrepreneurial journey will inspire and motivate our clients to reach new heights."

Extendly envisions a future where SaaSpreneurs, who started with nothing but a dream, can celebrate their success alongside other HighLevelers at the Level Up Summit, receiving SaaSpreneur awards. Through education, training, coaching, and support, Extendly aims to provide a fair shot at success for those who lack access to existing audiences or capital investments.

Robb Bailey expressed his excitement about partnering with Extendly, stating, "As an entrepreneur who has faced my own share of challenges, I have always dreamed of building something that would help fellow entrepreneurs succeed on their journey. Joining Extendly allows me to contribute to this vision and support SaaSpreneurs in their pursuit of greatness."

The collaboration between Extendly and Robb Bailey marks a significant milestone in the quest to empower SaaSpreneurs and revolutionize the SaaS industry. With their combined expertise and dedication, they will inspire, educate, and motivate entrepreneurs, enabling them to achieve their dreams.

About Extendly

At Extendly, we are hyper focused on helping you make your HighLevel journey easier through our white label support services, snapshot systems and coaching sessions. Agencies that work with us are happily using Extendly's services to quickly launch their white label saas offer and support their clients. To learn more, visit getextendly.com.

About Robb Bailey

Robb Bailey is the founder and CEO of multiple 7 figure agencies & consulting programs. His most notable agency, FitClub Accelerator, served 535 clients in just 21 months with over $2.1 million cash collected. After successfully exiting that agency, Robb partnered with the founders of High Level (All-In-One Sales & Marketing Platform Built For Agencies) to help them launch out of Beta, and has continued to grow their brand since. Over the past 6 years Robb has personally trained over 20,000 agencies on the new era Agency/SaaS Hybrid model that is finally helping agency owners escape the old time-for-money rat race. If you are looking to add more predictable Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), increase the exit value of your agency, and have way more fun & freedom along the way, visit RobbBailey.com/group.

Media Contact:

Sharan Kaur

1-669-232-8610

[email protected]

