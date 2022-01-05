ExteNet and Spurs Sports & Entertainment Partnership Is a Slam-Dunk

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions announces an exclusive partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) to deliver a new 5G cellular solution to the AT&T Center – home of the San Antonio Spurs.

"We are very excited to partner with SS&E and provide a state-of-the-art solution that will bring fans an immersive experience throughout the arena for their Spurs home games and over 100 annual events," said Monnie McGaffigan, Chief Revenue Officer at ExteNet Systems.

SS&E has awarded ExteNet Systems a long-term agreement to bring a new 5G neutral host network into the arena that will serve the 18,000 fans who attend home games for the 5-time NBA® Champion San Antonio Spurs, the annual world-renowned San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo®, and the many top-tier concerts and entertainment events that fill the arena throughout the year.

"ExteNet has designed a secure, future-upgradable and ultra-fast 5G network that is fiber optic-based to ensure all mobile operators who join the network will be able to provide their customers the best experience," said Rich Coyle, President, and CEO of ExteNet Systems.

About ExteNet Systems, LLC

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, LLC is the nation's largest privately held provider of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions serving mobile network operators, real estate owners, enterprises, content providers, wholesale carriers, municipalities, and rural internet providers. Our solutions operate in urban, suburban, and rural markets connecting customers to the applications and services they need outdoors and in hundreds of sports and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, and transit systems.

