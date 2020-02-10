ExteNet Announces Enhanced Optical Network Capabilities

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions, today announced its metro core network upgrade to 200G with an evolution to 400G and beyond. Partnering with LightRiver , a premier optical network integration solution provider, ExteNet is making significant network investment and accelerating its ability to offer customers highly flexible and scalable networking solutions for enterprise, wholesale and 5G mobile connectivity.

"As increasing productivity and efficiencies while improving user experience continue to top the list of priorities for businesses and users, ExteNet's distributed networks play an important role in enabling advanced connectivity," said Rich Coyle, EVP and COO at ExteNet Systems. "Our optical network becomes a key enabler and ExteNet continues to make pragmatic investment in upgrading the underlying network. Ensuring a migratory path to 400G, 800G and beyond is important for us as user demands continue to increase exponentially and we are glad to provide high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity to our customers today."

"We are proud to partner with ExteNet as the company continues to expand its industry-leading infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers," added Mike Jonas, President of Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "Our reliable and resilient transport networking solutions help support ExteNet in its mission to provide best-in-class connectivity solutions and design fiber for the high-capacity network needed to drive future technologies."

"As network traffic continues to grow rapidly, a scalable and flexible packet core becomes imperative to address connectivity needs of our customers," commented Jeff Robator, VP of Operations at ExteNet Systems. "A requirement to enhance our network effectively was the availability of a network automation solution that LightRiver provided. As a result, we now have a hardened metro core optimized to scale effectively beyond 200G on a common network infrastructure."

ExteNet Systems and LightRiver Technologies will be attending Metro Connect USA from February 10 to 12 in Miami. Alongside, ExteNet's CTO Tormod Larsen will provide thought leadership on the economics of small cells on Ge from 2:30 pm at the conference.

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. ExteNet customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. ExteNet's outdoor networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are typically deployed in property verticals like commercial office buildings, sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centers, healthcare facilities and transit systems.

For more information, please visit www.extenetsystems.com.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX®, vendor neutral, Optical Domain Control Software solutions. LightRiver is expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency, and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking.

For more information, visit https://www.lightriver.com/ .

