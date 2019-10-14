ExteNet Systems Announces Commercial CBRS at Mile High Networks

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions and the nation's largest private owner and operator of indoor and outdoor distributed network solutions including small cells, today announced its Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network on the 3.5 GHz band for Mile High Networks. Mile High Networks is a fixed wireless broadband internet service provider based in Prescott, Ariz.

This deployment will be among the first in this new band of shared spectrum commercially operational in the U.S., adding to ExteNet's existing portfolio of CBRS deployments and the momentum built with wireless internet service providers.

"We pursued a relationship with ExteNet because of their reputation for quality and overall experience in CBRS," said Nathan Fillmore, CEO at Mile High Networks. "This deployment will allow us to deliver reliable and high-speed internet that rivals network performances in metro areas. We are expecting our customers to have the confidence in our network performance to work on high-bandwidth applications, whether from home or at work, and depend on the network for reliable HD voice and VoIP calls. Utilizing the CBRS spectrum ensures lower cost of ownership for us and we are pleased with ExteNet for their technical expertise and guidance."

"Besides time-to-market, CBRS delivers much-needed network capacity, speed and bandwidth to serve outdoor and indoor needs for our rural customers," said Jason Osborne, VP of Strategic Solutions at ExteNet Systems. "Mile High Networks has unique needs with a clear business plan, and we are extremely pleased to help them initiate their broadband service in a cost-effective manner for both residential and commercial use. With roughly 2,000 CBRS sites under contract, ExteNet is trialing several outdoor and in-building CBRS networks with use cases ranging from Private LTE to capacity offload."

Mile High Networks serves all of Yavapai County and the commercial CBRS network is anticipated to be available for customers beginning Q4 2019.

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. ExteNet customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. ExteNet's outdoor networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are typically deployed in property verticals like commercial office buildings, sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centers, healthcare facilities and transit systems. For more information, please visit www.extenetsystems.com.

"ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.

