ExteNet Systems Announces Hiring of Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading private owner and provider of 5G infrastructure and neutral host solutions, announced the appointment of Monnie McGaffigan as Chief Revenue Officer. Monnie is responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution as well as developing and sustaining trusted customer relationships, creating long term value for ExteNet and their customers. Her duties include overseeing the sales, sales enablement, and partner teams, ensuring those departments work cohesively in executing the company strategy and achieving revenue goals. Monnie will report directly to ExteNet CEO, Rich Coyle.

McGaffigan, ExteNet's first CRO, most recently has been focused on large scale wireless turnkey deployments in the right of way and working with municipalities and mobile network operators. "Monnie is an experienced sales leader with a proven track record in growing revenue as well as building and coaching world-class teams. Among many qualified candidates Monnie stood out as the ideal person to help lead ExteNet Systems with our continued growth in the industry. We are excited to have her join our team," said ExteNet CEO, Rich Coyle.

Prior to ExteNet, Monnie was instrumental in growing and selling 5 Bars and launching XG Communities from its inception to a multimillion-dollar telecom engineering and construction company that managed the build for hundreds of 5G small cells. Monnie began her telecom management career at Sprint where she was accountable for a $4.3B line of business including wireless and wireline technologies. Monnie's experience includes delivering telecom solutions in Sports & Entertainment and Commercial Office verticals. She has also worked with jurisdictions to engineer and deploy Small Cells, Distributed Antenna Networks and Wi-Fi solutions.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a wireless infrastructure powerhouse in ExteNet Systems," said Monnie McGaffigan, CRO. "ExteNet has an amazing team, industry-leading technology, and the support of a world-class customer base. I am looking forward to working with the ExteNet team to deliver exceptional results." Monnie has served as a Board Member of Working Wardrobes and is also active in her local community participating in National Charity League and Susan G. Komen foundations.

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately held provider of 5G infrastructure and neutral host solutions addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators, real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities, and rural carriers. Our outdoor small cell and DAS networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban, and rural environments while indoor networks are deployed in iconic sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, and transit systems nationwide. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/ . "ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.

