ExteNet Systems Announces Leadership Transition

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Jim Hyde has made the decision to resign and will be leaving the company after a brief transition period.

ExteNet's Board of Directors has appointed Rich Coyle as CEO on an interim basis. Since joining ExteNet as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in September 2018, Mr. Coyle has transformed the Operations team at ExteNet while achieving two sequential years of record node activations in 2019 and 2020, the latter during the ongoing pandemic. Rich Coyle will be assuming the role of President & Interim CEO effective July 30th.

"It is with a great sense of pride and optimism that I pass the baton to my good friend and colleague Rich Coyle to lead ExteNet in the next phase of its growth and value creation," said Jim Hyde. "These last 3 years have been highly rewarding for me as the CEO and I want to thank all our employees for their relentless focus, our investors for their unwavering support, as well as our customers for their continued partnership. I am looking forward to taking a step back from the business to focus on family and other personal interests, as well as continuing to work alongside DigitalBridge and Stonepeak on future global investment opportunities."

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead ExteNet and continue to serve our customers," said Rich Coyle. "With 5G in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, network densification and advanced connectivity will remain the primary focus for carriers, real estate owners, and enterprises in the coming years. We pride ourselves in our ability to deliver next-generation, future-proof public and private networks in a rapid and cost-effective manner. I am honored to take on this new role and want to assure our customers that we remain laser focused on innovation, best-in-class network delivery, and superior service."

"I have always admired Rich for his leadership as ExteNet has built industry-leading, customer-focused operational capabilities while consistently delivering on 4G and 5G node activation commitments for our MNO customers over the past three years," said Marc Ganzi, Executive Chairman of ExteNet. "Today, our Board of Directors and I are pleased to promote Rich to President & Interim CEO. I would also like to thank Jim Hyde for his contributions in growing ExteNet's revenue and asset portfolio, implementing new platforms and processes, upgrading human capital and successfully bringing in our new equity partners. The future is bright for ExteNet and we are excited to take the company to the next level."

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately held provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities, and rural carriers. Our outdoor small cell and DAS networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban, and rural environments while indoor networks are deployed in iconic sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, and transit systems nationwide. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/ . "ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.

