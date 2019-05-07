ExteNet Systems Appoints Garth Williams as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions and the nation's largest independent owner and operator of distributed network solutions, today announced it has appointed Garth Williams as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Williams brings deep expertise in finance and accounting as well as management of finance departments to ExteNet. For the past six years, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer for Kroll, a global cyber security, risk management and information services company. Previously, he served at American Tower Corporation in various senior finance roles including Investor Relations, International Reporting and Treasury. He began his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and worked in their Melbourne, Hong Kong and New York offices. Mr. Williams has degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Auckland and a law degree from Melbourne University.

Garth Williams succeeds Dan Timm, who has been with the company for nearly nine years. Dan will stay with ExteNet for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Garth Williams to our executive team," said Jim Hyde, President and CEO, ExteNet Systems. "Garth's wide-ranging experience in managing high-impact financial activities as well as his industry knowledge will help us continue to accelerate growth and profitability. I also want to thank Dan Timm for his leadership at ExteNet as he's been critical to our success and growth over the years and is leaving us with a strong foundation on which to build. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best."

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. ExteNet's outdoor networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are typically deployed in property verticals like commercial office buildings, sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centers, healthcare facilities and transit systems. For more information, please visit www.extenetsystems.com.

