ExteNet Systems Energizes Home of the San Antonio Spurs with First Private Wireless Network for Fans

Exclusive partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment brings next-generation experiences to basketball fans

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no question that the competition to provide the ultimate sports fan experience is fierce. Today's top wireless companies are going head-to-head in the race to be faster, better, and deliver more. ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is coming out on top, lighting up the first Private Wireless Network at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, home of the San Antonio Spurs. ExteNet was chosen in an exclusive partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) to deliver high-performance Private Wireless Network solutions to Spurs fans to create an unforgettable fan experience.

San Antonio Spurs

"As industry leaders in today's ultra-competitive wireless landscape, we are honored to work with Spurs Sports & Entertainment the San Antonio Spurs and their venue to create the high-level experience their fans expect and deserve," said Rich Coyle, ExteNet's Chief Executive Officer.

Private Wireless and 5G will continue to play a significant role in sports and entertainment venues worldwide as interactive in-house experiences require networks to deliver more capacity, bandwidth, and lower latency. Studies have shown that many fans attend live events for the immersive and exciting atmosphere that extends past their seats and onto their mobile devices, evidenced by the fact that sports venues have seen a 67% increase in data usage year over year. The complete stadium experience aims to keep sports fans engaged and loyal, increasing pressure on competing companies to provide similar power and consistency. ExteNet's Private Wireless Network transforms venue connectivity and the fan experience by providing more seamless on-site experiences extending from Point of Sales (POS) to improved security and beyond.

The benefits of Private Wireless to Sports and Entertainment venues extend from the first touch point to the last, including entry ticketing and parking, digital signage, real-time fan applications such as venue maps, contactless concession stands, and geo-locators, interactive and personalized fan engagement, Mobile/POS and cashless transactions, safety, surveillance, and critical staff communications, increased video experiences across the venue, and real-time data analytics.

"This partnership is literally a game-changer, elevating our fan experience and providing the connectivity and experience that our fans expect," said Nguyen Nguyen, Senior Director of IT for SS&E.

For nearly 20 years, ExteNet has provided communications network infrastructure to some of the nation's top sports and entertainment venues. The SS&E's Private Wireless Network will be designed, built, monitored, and maintained utilizing ExteNet's capital access to deliver a Network as a Service (NaaS) solution to clients. The NaaS provides venues with a secure, dedicated, low-latency, and performance optimized network to support critical applications – and create a new fan experience that extends far beyond the basketball court.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

The San Antonio Spurs are an American professional basketball team based in San Antonio. The Spurs compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the league's Western Conference Southwest Division. The team plays its home games at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

