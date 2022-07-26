ExteNet Systems Fuels New 5G Network for Circuit of The Americas

New 5G deployment delivers on the need for speed at Austin's premier racetrack!

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, announced it would provide new 5G cellular and Private Wireless Network infrastructure to dramatically improve coverage and capacity at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA), a 1,500-acre world-class motorsports and entertainment venue, in Austin, Texas. To continue speeding ahead with Formula 1® racing, and other events, ExteNet Systems is deploying fiber, the latest in 5G wireless technology, and supporting infrastructure to meet the demands of this world-class sports venue.

As an ongoing partner of COTA, the long-term contract grants ExteNet exclusive access, installation, and operating rights at COTA to provide increased coverage and capacity throughout the expansive venue. As the incumbent services provider, ExteNet will upgrade all existing fiber infrastructure to support the latest networking technologies, upgrading node locations to increase coverage and capacity while expanding the radio network to support the newest licensed 5G bands, as well as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) to support Private Wireless Networking. This will allow COTA to continue building toward its goal of delivering the best holistic fan experience in sports and entertainment.

"COTA provides their fans significant connectivity at their racetrack, and our planned improvements will increase the ability to support faster downloads, as well as an increasing number of connected devices on-site," said Monnie McGaffigan, ExteNet Systems CRO. "Over 400,000 visitors attend Formula 1 Grand Prix®, and we want to ensure our infrastructure supports their loyal fans!"

COTA opened in 2012 and became home to a 3.4-mile racing track, the first and only purpose-built Grand Prix facility in the United States for Formula 1 and other prestigious racing events. The 1,500-acre campus also houses the award-winning Germania Insurance Amphitheater, COTA Karting, expansive meeting and hospitality spaces, and an iconic 25-story observation tower that offers 360-degree views of the circuit and downtown Austin. With its recent infrastructure upgrades and potential for expansion, COTA is a unique project for ExteNet and its innovative capabilities to provide fast and reliable communications via strategically placed nodes and antennas. Expanding network capabilities also to support a Private Wireless Network allows the venue to provide network services that are private, secure, and separate from the public mobile and WiFi networks.

"Our facility has developed beyond a world-class racetrack into an entertainment powerhouse, with the growing number of visitors and mobile devices on the property requiring an even more powerful network to provide seamless processes and services," said Mark Pannes, Circuit of The Americas President for Strategy and Corporate Growth. "As a longtime partner, ExteNet has continuously proven their capabilities are among the most innovative, and their infrastructure is unobtrusive to the fan experience."

