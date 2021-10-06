ExteNet Systems Names Chief Communications Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading private owner and provider of 5G infrastructure and neutral host solutions, announced the appointment of Tim Ayers as Chief Communications Officer. Tim oversees all internal and external communications activities for ExteNet Systems and is responsible for ExteNet's brand, reputation, and perception. In this role, Tim and his team will shape how ExteNet connects with, and is experienced by their customers, partners, and the communities served.

Tim also leads ExteNet's Product and Technology group, responsible for product development and management, to ensure ExteNet's infrastructure products and services deliver market leading value as communications networks and the applications they enable evolve to transform our economy and our society in increasingly equitable and sustainable ways.

Ayers, ExteNet's first CCO, served in customer-facing operations and business development leadership positions with ExteNet prior to his new role. "Tim is deeply knowledgeable about our customers and how our relationships create long term value, he knows what new challenges are keeping our customers awake at night, and where we can help our customers best meet those challenges too. Tim truly understands the power of partnering, collaboration, transparency, and inclusion. I am excited to continue working with Tim to transform ExteNet," said ExteNet President and CEO, Rich Coyle.

Prior to ExteNet, Tim worked for over a decade building and leading business development and consulting teams across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe for Tellabs, IBM, and 3Com delivering network architecture, design, and management solutions to the world's largest wireless service providers. "I am honored to support Rich and the ExteNet team in this new role, at such a transformational point for ExteNet," said Tim Ayers, CCO. "ExteNet has incredible strengths to draw from, a fresh infusion of talent at all levels to help us accelerate our transformation, and together we will write next chapters of the ExteNet success story."

Tim has a BA in business from North Central College. Tim and his family enjoy the City of Chicago as their home base when they are not traveling for work and play. Tim is active in tech industry, community, and social services groups that promote inclusion, diversity, and pathways of opportunity for individuals and smaller organizations to enter and compete in the marketplace and improve their quality of life. These groups include Chicago Innovation, 1871, and My Block My Hood My City.

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately held provider of 5G infrastructure and neutral host solutions addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators, real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities, and rural carriers. Our outdoor small cell and DAS networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban, and rural environments while indoor networks are deployed in iconic sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, and transit systems nationwide. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/ . "ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.

