ExteNet Systems to Provide Thought Leadership at IWCE 2022

ExteNet announces thought leadership participation at upcoming IWCE 2022

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, announced its participation at IWCE 2022 conference beginning on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

ExteNet Systems

"IWCE remains a premier industry conference connecting those supporting critical communications and critical infrastructure sectors. We're excited to promote the future of in-building wireless as we continue to deploy converged communications network infrastructure nationwide," said Rich Coyle, CEO & President at ExteNet Systems.

"I'm looking forward to joining other industry leaders in discussing the current market, opportunities and challenges the evolution of technology and smart building connectivity has brought to in-building communications," said Monnie McGaffigan, Chief Revenue Officer at ExteNet Systems.

ExteNet Systems will be represented at IWCE 2022 in the following thought leadership session:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 , at 3:30 pm PST : Monnie McGaffigan will join Dan Leaf , President of Leaf Communications, and Michael Sherwood , Chief Innovation Officer in the City of Las Vegas , during "The Future of In-Building Communications" with a specific focus on market, finance, challenges, and opportunities.

About ExteNet Systems, LLC

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, LLC is the nation's largest privately held provider of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions serving mobile network operators, real estate owners, enterprises, content providers, wholesale carriers, municipalities, and rural internet providers. Our solutions operate in urban, suburban, and rural markets connecting customers to the applications and services they need outdoors and in hundreds of sports and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, and transit systems.

For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/ .

