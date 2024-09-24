Extension Health Partners with Phy Health to Deliver Advanced 3D Postural Scans for Longevity

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phy Health, a technology company that provides immediate, data-driven assessments and treatment plans for musculoskeletal health, and Extension Health, New York City's leading longevity clinic that offers both precision testing and targeted therapies, have announced a collaboration to optimize movement and postural healthspan for Extension Health patients.

The partnership integrates Phy Health's innovative 3D postural scanning technology into Extension Health's advanced diagnostic suite, offering patients a deeper understanding of their musculoskeletal health. Patients can access Phy among other diagnostic tests like DEXA scan, Resting Metabolic Rate Test, VO2 Max, and Core Longevity Bloodwork. This comprehensive approach enhances Extension Health's ability to optimize physical performance and extend patient healthspans.

"As an advanced longevity clinic, we believe that true health optimization begins with precise biometrics. Phy Health's 3D postural scan is an integral part of our diagnostic suite, providing our patients with the musculoskeletal data they need to get ahead of potential pain before it derails their mobility," said Richard Chang, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Growth Officer at Extension Health. "By addressing these threats early, we help our patients enhance their physical performance and extend their healthspans."

"Phy Health and Extension Health share a commitment to innovation, patient experience, and trust while helping patients achieve longer and healthier lives." said Richard Sullivan, CEO at Phy Health. "Phy's advanced assessments and movement plans give patients the actionable knowledge they need to take control of their health for the long-term, and we are thrilled to work with Dr. Kuo and his incredible team to make this a reality for their patients."

About Phy Health

Phy Health is the only musculoskeletal assessment and treatment platform leveraging computer vision and AI to help prevent injury, reduce pain, and optimize mobility for longevity. In under 3 minutes, Phy Health's 3D body scanning technology provides insights into postural imbalances, potential pain points, and vulnerabilities. Users receive personalized movement plans aimed at mitigating risk, reducing pain, and promoting optimal health. Phy Health is based in New York and was founded in 2020.

About Extension Health

Extension Health is New York City's ultimate longevity destination at the forefront of a new era of longevity care, helping patients optimize their health today to maximize their time tomorrow. Its state-of-the-art clinic offers both precision testing and targeted therapies empowering patients to take full control of their healthspan without the hassle of coordinating procedures across multiple practices. Its team of renowned specialists works with patients to create health-optimizing protocols anchored by their unique biometrics and tailored to their personal goals. Extension Health is a subsidiary of Hudson Health based in New York, and was founded in 2010.

