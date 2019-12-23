Extensions Educator Working to Make Industry More Inclusive for Textured Hair

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the global hair extension market has grown into an over $2 billion industry, microlink i-tip extensions are not as common among women of color -- largely due to a lack of personalized training for working with this method in the textured hair beauty world. Deb Monti , CEO of Milvali Extensions & Academy is on a mission to change that.

At Milvali Extensions & Academy, Deb teaches stylists how to apply three methods of hair extensions safely and properly. With the goal of making education for textured i-tip hair extensions more accessible to women of color, the award-winning extensionist is introducing microlink i-tip extensions for textured hair into her brand and to her academy's curriculum.

Microlink i-tip extensions are a sophisticated, non-damaging way to add length and fullness to the hair. Compared to some wefts, microlink i-tips are more comfortable and allow for greater freedom of movement. However, ethically sourced and customized microlink i-tips for textured hair are not widely available, and many stylists have not been properly trained to install them.

"Let's get one thing straight here - women of color put extensions on the map! Throughout my career, I have noticed a gaping hole when it came to education and training of texturized microlink i-tips. We have to support and be inclusive to women of all walks of life," explains Deb. "That is why I'm so passionate about this type of education."

As part of her plans to incorporate textured hair extensions at her Academy, Deb is designing her own micro-link i-tips for women with textured hair.

"I'm intent on making a superior product where the tips are small, reusable, not prone to shedding, and ethically sourced," she says. To do so, Deb has been taking natural hair and texturing it in a way that matches curl patterns, appears consistent, and remains healthy.

Learn more about getting extensions or enrolling in her extension certification course at http://milvaliextensions.com/.

ABOUT DEB MONTI

The CEO of Milvali Extensions & Academy, Deb Monti is an award-winning extensionist who teaches other stylists to correctly and safely apply microlink I-tip extensions, tape-In and hand-tied wefts. At her academy, students receive personalized, hands-on training on proper extension application in an intimate classroom setting.

Media Contact:

Megan Brilley, IDPR for Milvali Extensions & Academy

231472@email4pr.com; 949-777-2486

SOURCE Milvali Extensions & Academy

Related Links

http://milvaliextensions.com/

