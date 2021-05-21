ExtensisHR Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtensisHR, a nationally recognized Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) services provider, today announced it has earned the distinction of a Great Place to Work® Certification™. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

This prestigious award is based entirely on employee feedback. When surveyed, 92 percent of ExtensisHR employees actively identified it as a 'great place to work,' compared to the national U.S. average of 59 percent. When asked why employees feel ExtensisHR is a great workplace, the most commonly used words were "culture," "everyone," and "people."

"It is incredibly rewarding to be recognized as a great place to work by our own employees," said Blake Morris, CEO of ExtensisHR. "In a year marked by unprecedented challenges, we are proud to have maintained our positive workplace culture and are grateful to our dedicated employees who strive to build meaningful relationships with our customers and with each other. We look forward to continue creating a results-oriented environment that promotes integrity, responsibility, constant improvement, and teamwork."

This award builds on the recent recognition of ExtensisHR's culture, including Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in 2020 and NJ.com's Top Workplaces 2020. The company is committed to actively engaging employees through its "You, Supported" program, including onboarding activities, diversity and inclusion initiatives, employee recognition, training and development resources, Fortune 500-level benefit plans and more.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ExtensisHR is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About ExtensisHR

Founded in 1997, ExtensisHR is a leading national Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) solution provider. We specialize in tailored HR solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, with a comprehensive solution portfolio, including HR, benefits, payroll and taxes, employer risk, employee management, recruiting, compliance and next-gen HRIS technology. To learn more about our solutions, or to become a broker partner, visit: www.extensishr.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

