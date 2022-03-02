Extensive Global Cross-Media Journalism Campaign "Ningbo, Setting Sail to Embrace the World" Launched in Ningbo, China

Ningbo's goal of transforming into a modern coastal metropolis has been endorsed by all sectors of society and attracted much attention from the city's global circle of friends. Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for the Ocean, stated in a video speech that cities are critical to preserving the well-being of the ocean, must participate in the renewable energy revolution, and live in peace with nature. He hopes that Ningbo would serve as an example in this regard and be part of a movement around the world to restore the human-ocean relationship to one of respect and balance. He also expects Ningbo Zhoushan Port to be a pioneer in the decarbonization of shipping.