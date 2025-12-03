Extensive HA® Launches Allergy Allie: The 24/7 Allergy Coach for Parents of Children with Cow's Milk Protein Allergy (CMPA)

New Hub Available for All Parents and Caregivers Who Need Help Navigating their Infant's CMPA Nutrition

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extensive HA® announced today the launch of Allergy Allie, a new around the clock allergy feeding coach designed to support parents and caregivers of infants with cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA). Available 24/7 via phone, text, or live chat, Allergy Allie offers expert immediate, evidence-based guidance when families need it most.

Allergy Allie is powered by a team of allergy experts, including Registered Dietitians with specialized training in pediatric food allergy. Parents can connect with Allie for real-time answers to their questions, help scheduling virtual appointments with Registered Dietitians (at no cost), and support navigating the complexities of CMPA. Allergy Allie is hosted on the new hub for CMPA, www.cowsmilkallergy.com/us which also features the Pre-CoMiSS™ symptom tracker, an expert-designed tool for identifying and monitoring symptoms for discussion with healthcare providers.

"By providing immediate access to support at any hour, Allergy Allie provides helpful information to parents and caregivers - even in the middle of the night," said Taylor Arnold, PhD, RD, founder of Growing Intuitive Eaters, and Extensive HA partner. "CMPA is one of the most common food allergies in babies and young children, with symptoms ranging from skin rashes and digestive issues to respiratory problems and excessive, inconsolable crying. I'm proud to partner with the Allergy Allie team to bring this important resource to homes throughout the country and explore more ways to support families navigating CMPA."

Allergy Allie is brought to parents and caregivers by Extensive HA, the only hypoallergenic infant formula with 100 percent extensively hydrolyzed whey protein and probiotic B. lactis. Extensive HA is designed for the dietary management of CMPA and to support digestive health. Extensive HA is clinically proven to meet strict American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines for hypoallergenicity and provides complete nutrition for infants aged 0 to 12 months.

Connect with Allergy Allie

About Cow's Milk Protein Allergy

CMPA, also known as cow's milk allergy or CMA, is a type of milk allergy found in babies and young children. This is where their developing immune systems respond negatively to the proteins found in cow's milk, which can cause a range of symptoms, from skin rashes to upset tummies.

About Extensive HA(R)

Extensive HA® is the only hypoallergenic formula with 100 percent whey protein extensively hydrolyzed, probiotic Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis), 49 percent MCT, and a lactose-free and sucrose-free carbohydrate blend. It is scientifically designed for cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and intolerance, cow's milk-induced food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES), soy protein sensitivity, and fat malabsorption. To learn more about Extensive HA, please visit https://www.alfamino.com/product/extensive-ha.

Media Contact

Nestlé Health Science U.S. Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Extensive HA