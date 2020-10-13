Extensive Research and Development Efforts to Underscore Growth in Photodynamic Therapy Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From about USD 3 billion in the year 2018 the global photodynamic therapy market will witness an increase in valuation to about USD 11.8 billion by 2027. A compound annual growth rate of about 17% from 2019 to 2027 will be recorded. A number of growth factors will line the landscape, taking the growth trajectory higher.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The long list of trends and drivers that are helping the global photodynamic therapy market chart an impressive growth curve over the forecast period include factors like increasing prevalence of skin diseases and cancer, increasing research and development activities, and innovation."

Key Findings of Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Study:

Segment for drugs is set to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure on new drugs development and growing research and development activities

Another factor that will help the segment grow is increase in number of clinical trials -related to development of new photosensitizers

It is pertinent to note here that these drugs – photosensitizers - lead global photodynamic therapy market

As far as applications are concerned, the segment for cancer will hold a prominent place

As an end-user, hospitals will hold a notable market share and contribute significantly to growth over the forecast period

Region-wise, North America is set to dominate the revenue charts from 2019 to 2027

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Photodynamic Therapy Market:

Incidence of skin diseases is growing and that is paving way for global photodynamic therapy market's growth

Increasing cases of cancer across the world are contributing to the high growth trajectory, which is anticipated for the market over the forecast period

Research and development (R&D) activities in the landscape is both intense and extensive and that is leading the market towards a host of novel opportunities

Innovation is also paving way for future growth in the global photodynamic therapy market

Growing demand for biologics to treat cancer is also marking the growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Photodynamic Therapy Market:

In the year, 2018, major regional markets were Europe and North America

and High and growing number of cancer cases and presence of key global photodynamic therapy players are enabling growth in the latter over the forecast period

From 2019 to 2027, high CAGR will be recorded by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region

Competitive Landscape of Global Photodynamic Therapy Market:

Product development holds a key place in growth strategies of a number of proactive players in the global photodynamic therapy market. This is the reason why a number of top-tier players are highly focused upon research and development (R&D).

Notable players in the market are Biofrontera AG, Theralase Technologies Inc., Lumibird, Quest PharmaTech Inc., Modulight, Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P. (Nestlé), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and SUS Advancing Technology Co., Ltd, among others. These players are striving for a larger revenue share of the market over the coming years and that is pushing them towards a variety of growth strategies.

Global Photodynamic Therapy Market: Research Scope

Photodynamic Therapy Market by Product

Drugs

Porphyrin Derivative (PD)



Hematoporphyrin Derivative (HpD)





Benzoporphyrin Derivative (BPD)





Texaphyrins





Others



Aminolevulinic acid (ALA)



Chlorines



Others

Devices

Disposable Fiber Optic Light Delivery Devices (DFOLDD)



Diode Laser Embolization Coils

Photodynamic Therapy Market by Application

Cancer

Basal Cell Carcinoma



Non-small Cell Lung Cancer



Head & Neck Cancer



Others

Actinic Keratosis (AK)

Psoriasis

Acne

Others

Photodynamic Therapy Market by End User

Hospitals

Cosmetic & Dermatology Clinics

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others

