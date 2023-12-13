Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market By Products (Commercial, Clinical), Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031"

According to the company's newest research, the Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is predicted to show a promising CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2031.

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 7.4 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia Competitive Landscape AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, G1 Therapeutics Inc., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Beigene Ltd.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2276

Extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a rapidly spreading and aggressive form of lung cancer. The limited stage and extensive stage are the two stages of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Also, it is a difficult disease to treat. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatments are used to improve the quality of life.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, there will be 238,340 new cases of lung cancer and around 127,070 deaths from lung cancer. This will result in increased spread of extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Thereby increasing the demand for better therapeutic options, which could significantly improve the outcome of this disease. However, Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a novel alternative that has just emerged.

Companies engage in strategic activities, such as product launches and developments, to increase their market presence. For instance, in Dec 2021, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the first interim analysis met the primary study endpoint of the overall survival (OS) of Phase 3 clinical study (NCT04063163) of its innovative PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Geographically, North America is expected to remain at the top in the global extensive stage small cell lung cancer market over the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the second most common cancer in the United States. Thus, the growing prevalence of extensive stage small lung cancer is anticipated to drive the market demand in the future. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing R&D efforts to improve therapeutic solutions for lung cancer contribute to market growth.

On the other hand, the extensive stage small cell lung cancer market of the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow fastest during the projected period. The rising number of lung cancer cases, growing public awareness about cancer, and the increasing government initiatives to improve cancer treatments likely to create new market growth opportunities for the players.

The major market players include

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Beigene Ltd.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2276

Key Market Developments

In January 2023 , G1 Therapeutics, Inc. announced the 2023 data readouts from its phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Trilaciclib for some of the most aggressive and refractory cancers, including metastatic colorectal (mCRC), bladder or urothelial cancer (mUC), and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. announced the 2023 data readouts from its phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Trilaciclib for some of the most aggressive and refractory cancers, including metastatic colorectal (mCRC), bladder or urothelial cancer (mUC), and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). In October 2022 , G1 Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the company is supporting a Phase 2 investigator initiated study (ISS) of trilaciclib and lurbinectedin in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the company is supporting a Phase 2 investigator initiated study (ISS) of trilaciclib and lurbinectedin in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). In April 2022 , Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. declared that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepated the New Drug Application (NDA) of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab), a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) independently developed by the company, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). HANSIZHUANG potentially the world's first PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of SCLC.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. declared that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepated the New Drug Application (NDA) of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab), a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) independently developed by the company, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). HANSIZHUANG potentially the world's first PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of SCLC. In March 2021 , Lee's Pharmaceutical announced its anti-PD-L1 antibody Socazolimab, licensed from Sorrento Therapeutics, and received clearance to start a phase 3 trial as a first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

Lee's Pharmaceutical announced its anti-PD-L1 antibody Socazolimab, licensed from Sorrento Therapeutics, and received clearance to start a phase 3 trial as a first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. In February 2021 , G1 Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for COSELA™ (trilaciclib) for injection to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered before a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for COSELA™ (trilaciclib) for injection to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered before a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). In March 2020 , AstraZeneca received FDA approval for durvalumab (IMFINZI, AstraZeneca) in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin as first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Market Segmentation

Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Products, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Commercial

Clinical

Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Region, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer market

To analyze the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2031

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2276

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-multiple-cancer-monoclonal-antibodies-market-/1112

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-novel-drug-delivery-systems-in-cancer-therapy-market-/1440

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-cancer-biosimilars-market/1078

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd