Exterior Medics Announces Expansion of Business into Fredericksburg, Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterior Medics, a leading remodeling and roofing contractor serving Northern Virginia and Maryland area residents, proudly announces their expansion of business into the historic city of Fredericksburg, Virginia as of April 1, 2018. This expansion is the first of its kind for the award-winning home services company.

"We're celebrating 10 years in business – since we opened the doors – and when we started on day one, it was with the vision of having a company that could service a large market. So, to be celebrating the 10-year anniversary and having that coincide with the Fredericksburg opening makes it even more special. We didn't plan it this way, we didn't put a time frame on it, but it's amazing to be able to celebrate this milestone with a new location. It's a reminder of how far we've come and a testament to our aggressive mentality of growth and constant improvement," said Joe LeVecchi an owner and founder of Exterior Medics.

In addition, Exterior Medics' new operating manager, Zach Stopyro, will be handling operations in the area, in which he brings his skills and knowledge from the US Marines to our team. With that, we are giving a discount to all active and former military for the entire month of April. "This is a chance for me to provide what customers in Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas deserve," exclaimed Zach. "The ability to build a relationship with an exterior remodeling company and its staff, where they never need to question whether their best interests are being looked out for."

About Exterior Medics

Exterior Medics, the creator and publisher of HouseCalls, is a renowned expert in the repair or replacement of roofing, siding, gutter systems, windows and doors. The company also specializes in masonry. Serving the entire Greater Washington, DC area, they are fully licensed and bonded and recognized as a GAF Master Elite Contractors, operating within the top 3-percent of roofing contractors in the nation. They have been recognized by Angie's List with the Super Service Award 4 years in a row and have also ranked on Qualified Remodeler's esteemed Top 500 list. In addition to superior craftsmanship, Exterior Medics offers a 100-percent guarantee on all projects and places great importance on offering customers incredible customer service throughout the duration of their home improvement project.

To learn more about Exterior Medics, please visit their website at www.exteriormedics.com.

