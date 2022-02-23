External Blinds Market in Europe to Exceed US$ 33.1 Bn by 2031; TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in spending on furnishing of residential and commercial spaces has been propelling demand for products in the Europe external blinds market. Manufacturers are tapping into steadily growing demand for range of external blinds among consumers especially in Germany and France. The increase in sales of smart external blinds and shades have propelled revenue generation. The Europe external blinds market is projected to reach worth of US$ 33.1 Bn by 2031.

The growing sales of fireproof roller shutters is underpinning incremental revenue gains to stakeholders, note the analysts in an in-depth report on Europe external blinds market. Advancements in technologies have led to the introduction of automated products that can be controlled by smartphones remotely. Apart from these, manufacturers are witnessing new revenue streams from the demand for specific external blinds made with eco-friendly materials.

Growing inclination of residential customers on visual protection and privacy has fueled interest in built-in roller shutters. Thus, numerous manufacturers are offering blinds that can be optimised for installation.

Key Findings of Europe External Blinds Market Study

Substantial Uptake in Residential & Commercial Applications for Meeting Safety Concerns: External blinds have proliferated in use in residential and commercial purposes for prevention of burglary and natural disasters, in addition to providing privacy to the occupants. The authors of the Europe external blinds market have observed that roller shutters have gained massive adoption due to low maintenance, thus fueling the sales revenues.

Automated External Blinds to Gain Popularity: Automated blinds are attracting attention on the back of convenience of operation, and their sales have been driving significant revenue gains to companies in the Europe external blinds market. The need for space optimization both for indoors and outdoors in residential and commercial spaces is propelling the adoption of high-quality external blinds.

Shift Toward Eco-friendly Materials Open New Revenue Streams: Manufacturers are keenly incorporating materials with optimal weight and strength combination to meet the customer requirements. In particular, firms are keen on using eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable materials for various types of products including vertical blinds, corded blinds, pleated blinds, and panel blinds. However, the high cost of high-quality blinds has impacted demand. To address this, manufacturers and sellers are increasingly finding new combinations of price points to target lucrative segments in the Europe external blinds market.

Europe External Blinds Market: Key Drivers

The Europe external blinds market is being driven by rise in demand for products in residential as well as commercial spaces to promote safety from natural disasters and burglary. Stridently, the convenience of buying through online retail channels has boosted the growth, notes the study on the Europe external blinds market.

The need for energy efficiency and outdoor space maximization in residential spaces is driving market prospects of external blinds in Europe.

Europe External Blinds Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Germany and France are highly lucrative countries in the Europe external blinds market. Abundant demand for products notably roller shutter/gates among customers is expected to fuel revenue generation.

The France market is projected to rise at CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Stakeholders are gaining revenues on the back of robust distribution channels in these countries.

market is projected to rise at CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Stakeholders are gaining revenues on the back of robust distribution channels in these countries. Request for

Europe External Blinds Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the Europe external blinds market are Verano B.V., Sunshade Experts, Somfy, Socotex, Smits Shutters and Blinds B.V., Serge Ferrari, Schenker Storen AG, Neva, MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG, Hunter Douglas NV, and Griesser AG.

Europe External Blinds Market: Segmentation

Europe External Blinds Market, by Product Type

Roller Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Panel Blinds

Corded Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Honeycomb

Pleated Shades

Zip Screens/Blinds

Roller Gates/Shutters

Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)

Europe External Blinds Market, Material

Faux Wood

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Vinyl

Others (Fabrics, etc.)

Europe External Blinds Market, Operating System

Manual

Automated

Europe External Blinds Market, Application

Residential

Commercial

Europe External Blinds Market, Price

Low

Medium

High

Europe External Blinds Market, Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales



ndirect Sales

Europe External Blinds Market, by Region

Europe

Germany



France



Netherlands



Belgium



Rest of Europe

SOURCE Transparency Market Research