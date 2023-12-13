External Nasal Dilator Market size to grow by USD 245.44 million from 2022-2027| ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The External Nasal Dilator Market size is expected to increase by USD 245.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major market companies, including: ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group, Buteyko Clinic International, Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, Laganshire Ltd, Mckeon Products Inc., Nasal Aid, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Potters Hollow Company Ltd, Rhinomed Ltd., The Sleep Better Company, Victoreks Health Products Ltd. and WilkoThis report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global External Nasal Dilator Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global External Nasal Dilator Market 2023-2027

External Nasal Dilator Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC - The company offers external nasal dilators namely FLAIR Equine nasal strips that reduce the effort needed to move air in and out of the lungs, resulting in less stress on the lungs during exercise and a faster recovery after exercise.

•   To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

External Nasal Dilator Market 2023 - 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by Application (Nasal congestion, Snoring, and Others), End-user (Adults and Pediatrics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The expected rise in market share within the nasal congestion segment is anticipated to be substantial during the forecast period. Nasal congestion, often referred to as a stuffy nose, happens when the tissues in the nasal area and nearby blood vessels become inflamed or swollen due to an excess of fluid. This inflammation leads to a sensation of blockage, plugging, or stuffiness in the nasal passages. Nasal congestion can be significant challenges for children, causing disruptions in their sleep, and for infants, leading to feeding difficulties as a result of the congestion.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

External Nasal Dilator Market 2023 - 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Rising awareness is driving market growth for external nasal dilators due to their ability to unblock nasal airways for improved breathing.
  • Affordable, painless, and hassle-free devices aiding individuals in enhancing sleep quality by ensuring proper breathing during sleep.
  • Initially used by American footballers wearing mouthguards, proving beneficial for physical exercise by facilitating proper nasal breathing.
  • Enhanced performance observed among athletes using external nasal dilators during rigorous activities.
  • The positive impact on global market growth is attributed to the efficiency in addressing breathing issues, snoring, nasal congestion, and sleep disorders.

Trend- Huge growth potential in emerging economies is an emerging trend shaping market growth

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:

ENT Devices Market: The global ENT devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.83 billion at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2027.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: The sinus dilation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,497.49 million.

What are the key data covered in this external nasal dilator market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the external nasal dilator market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the external nasal dilator market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of external nasal dilator market vendors.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market size to increase by USD 432.18 million between 2022 to 2027| Akzo Nobel NV, Avient Corp., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and more among key companies in the market- Technavio

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market size to increase by USD 432.18 million between 2022 to 2027| Akzo Nobel NV, Avient Corp., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and more among key companies in the market- Technavio

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market size is expected to grow by USD 432.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the...
Printing Inks Market size to increase by USD 2.85 billion between 2022 to 2027| Altana AG, Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DEERS I Co. Ltd. and more among key companies in the market- Technavio

Printing Inks Market size to increase by USD 2.85 billion between 2022 to 2027| Altana AG, Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DEERS I Co. Ltd. and more among key companies in the market- Technavio

The Printing Inks Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2.69% during the forecast period, according...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.