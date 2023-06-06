External Urine Management Products Market size to grow by USD 5,465.63 million from 2022 to 2027, The rising prevalence of chronic conditions to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The external urine management products market size is expected to increase by USD 5,465.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample report

External Urine Management Products Market - Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global External Urine Management Products Market 2023-2027

Factors such as the adoption of external urine management products in hospitals and expanding healthcare industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the increasing cases of urinary infection is hampering market growth.

Key Driver

The adoption of external urine management products in hospitals notably drives the market growth. There are increasing instances of urinary incontinence across the world, which boosts the growth of the market. The adoption of external urine management products depends on several factors, such as hospital policies and protocols, the availability of trained staff, and the preferences of individual healthcare providers and patients. Furthermore, the use of external urine management products has grown owing to the need for long-term UI management alternatives. This drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The increasing number of cases of urinary infections may impede the market growth of external urine management products. These products can increase the chances of infection as well as other complications, including skin irritation and bladder spasms, which can be a major concern for individuals who need to use these products in the long term. UTI is one of the most common complications, which occurs when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the catheter. Other complications include blockage or obstruction of the catheter, which can cause urine to reach back into the bladder and lead to bladder or kidney damage and leakage around the catheter. Hence, infections and complications associated with the use of external urine management products will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BioDerm Inc., Boehringer Laboratories LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, Consure Medical, ConvaTec Group Plc, GPC Medical Ltd., GWS Surgicals LLP, Hollister Inc., Manish Medi Innovation, Medevis Rubplast India Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Spectrum Plastics Group, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Tilla Care Ltd., and Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co. etc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

External Urine Management Products Market - Market Segmentation

This external urine management products market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and clinics, and home care settings), product (male external catheters, female external catheters, and urine collection accessories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Hospitals need these products for patients with specific medical conditions, such as urinary incontinence, urinary retention, or bladder dysfunction. Also, patients who undergo surgery, such as pelvic surgery or prostate surgery, may require temporary external urine management products to drain urine from their bladder. These products can help reduce the risk of urinary tract infections and other complications associated with urinary catheterization, which may increase the demand for these products in hospitals.

External Urine Management Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,465.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BioDerm Inc., Boehringer Laboratories LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, Consure Medical, ConvaTec Group Plc, GPC Medical Ltd., GWS Surgicals LLP, Hollister Inc., Manish Medi Innovation, Medevis Rubplast India Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Spectrum Plastics Group, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Tilla Care Ltd., and Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

