External Ventricular Drain Market to Record a Growth of USD 2.28 billion between 2023 and 2028, North America to Occupy 35% Market Share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The external ventricular drain market is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2023 to 2028 at a CAGR of 6.07% according to Technavio. North America accounts for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The external ventricular drain market in North America is poised for rapid expansion, propelled by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the upsurge in the aging population, and advancements in technology. Within this growth trajectory, ischemic strokes stand out as a significant driver of industry progression.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global External Ventricular Drain Market 2024-2028

Companies : 15+, Including Fuji Systems, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Koc Holding AS, Luciole Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Natus Medical Inc., Neuromedex GmbH, Sophysa, and Salvavidas, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: product (EVD system and EVD catheter and accessories), application (traumatic brain injury, other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and intracerebral hemorrhage), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The increase in number of people suffering from neurological disorders drives the growth. The majority of neurological disorders like brain tumors, brain stroke, epilepsy, brain aneurysms, sleep apnea, MS, and PD, which are associated with the central and peripheral nervous systems, are greatly increasing across the globe. They are either compelled owing to congenital defects in genes or chromosomal abnormalities.

Uncertain time and duration of treatment is a challenge that affects growth.

The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study based on drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Major Data Covered

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth

External Ventricular Drain (EVD) stands as a critical medical device in neurosurgery, addressing conditions related to cerebrospinal fluid dynamics and intracranial pressure. This system plays a pivotal role in the management of hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injuries, subarachnoid hemorrhages, and other neurological disorders. As part of minimally invasive surgery, EVD contributes to patient care in critical care settings, particularly in ICUs (Intensive Care Units). EVD exemplifies the seamless integration of medical implants and advanced diagnostic technologies like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) in contemporary healthcare practices.

