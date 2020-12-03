Exterro, A Portfolio Company Of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition Of AccessData

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterro Inc., the leading provider of legal GRC software covering eDiscovery, data privacy and cybersecurity compliance, announced today it has acquired AccessData, the industry's leading provider of digital forensic investigation software. AccessData's forensic collection, processing and analytical capabilities fully complement and expand upon Exterro's existing e-discovery, privacy, information governance and incident and breach management software offerings, providing companies, government organizations and legal service providers with the only solution available to address all legal GRC and digital investigation needs through one integrated enterprise software platform. Exterro is a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, one of several of the New York-based private equity firm's investments across the legal and GRC sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Converging market forces in DFIR, e-discovery, privacy and information governance are the driving factors behind this acquisition. To effectively address these critical challenges requires the ability to identify, preserve, analyze and present data in a contextual manner, quickly and inexpensively. It also requires a consistent, defensible process," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO at Exterro. "Ensuring the integrity of the data supply chain is of the utmost importance. With the acquisition of AccessData, Exterro combines all of these capabilities in a single, integrated platform to give organizations a holistic framework for addressing their legal GRC challenges and obligations."

"Over the course of our partnership with Exterro, we have sought to build a software company at the forefront of the convergence of technology needs across information governance, data privacy cybersecurity and litigation," added Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity. "With the acquisition of AccessData, Exterro is uniquely positioned to provide its corporate, legal and government customers unprecedented control of and insight into information risks through its integrated, enterprise-wide legal software platform."

"Now with over 3,000 customers, Exterro is even better positioned to help organizations comply with increasingly complex legal and regulatory obligations. Given Exterro's history of product innovation, differentiated market position and strong financial growth profile, we are excited about the opportunity to accelerate our investment in product innovation and meeting the everchanging needs of our customers in new and differentiated ways," added Kevin Malone, Principal at Leeds Equity.

Morris Manning & Martin LLP and Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Exterro. JMP Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Honigman LLP served as legal counsel to AccessData.

About AccessData:

Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData® offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 users in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. For additional information on AccessData, see https://accessdata.com/

About Exterro:

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. Exterro remains committed to this vision today by delivering a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables its clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world's largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For additional information on Exterro, see https://www.exterro.com/

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $2.0 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long term value for its portfolio companies. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/

For More Information:

Jeffrey T. Leeds

Tel. 212-835-2000

Fax: 212-835-2020

www.leedsequity.com

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners