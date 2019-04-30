Extinktion Partners with Monique's Body Art to Bring Cutting-Edge Laser Tattoo Removal to Clearwater, Florida Featuring the Astanza Trinity

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extinktion, a leading laser clinic in Grand Forks, North Dakota, has partnered with Monique's Body Art in Clearwater, Florida to expand their laser tattoo removal services. With the addition of the Astanza Trinity laser, Monique's Body Art has transformed into a full-service tattoo shop that offers a wide variety of tattoo and removal services from including tattoo application, piercing, complete laser tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, and more.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Extinktion laser tattoo removal to our Clearwater tattoo shop," said Monique Larson, owner of Monique's Body Art. "We work in an industry that is very client focused and are always looking for ways to improve our business, so adding laser tattoo removal was a no brainer. With the Trinity, we're able to fade unwanted ink to make room for new art and help clients remove ink they no longer want."

Extinktion has brought the Astanza Trinity laser to Monique's for its full-spectrum capabilities, high peak power, and unrivaled results. The Astanza Trinity is comprised of two separate lasers, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched Ruby laser. Together, these lasers create the Trinity and emit a total of three versatile wavelengths. The Trinity is trusted by leading tattoo shops, physicians, and laser practitioners worldwide and is safe to use on all skin types.

"After opening Extinktion in Grand Forks last fall, I immediately knew I wanted to expand my practice," said Matthew Sandell, owner of Extinktion. "After meeting the team at Monique's and seeing the wonderful artwork their artists create, I knew they'd be the perfect business to partner with. While I know Extinktion laser tattoo removal helps people in Clearwater part ways with their tattoo regret, I also hope the Trinity serves as a fading tool for Monique's artists to expand their cover-up opportunities."

About Extinktion

Extinktion is a laser clinic located in Grand Forks, North Dakota that focuses on removing unwanted tattoos and hair using advanced Astanza laser technology. They have recently partnered with Monique's Body Art in Clearwater, Florida to expand their laser tattoo removal services. In addition to tattoo and hair removal, Extinktion also offers pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, anti-wrinkle injections, and dermal fillers.

Extinktion staff members have received advanced laser training from the experts at New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program. They use safe, customized protocols based on their patients' individual needs and skin type.

Extinktion offers free consultations and tattoo assessments for new and existing clients. To book a complimentary consultation at their Grand Forks location, call (701) 757-1555 or visit https://www.extinktion.com/. Extinktion is located at 1003 S Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58201.

About Monique's Body Art

Monique's Body Art is a full-service tattoo shop that was founded in 1994. They offer a variety of services including professional tattooing, body piercing, complete tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, and selective tattoo removal. They have partnered with Extinktion to offer advanced, full-spectrum laser tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Trinity laser.

Monique's Body Art offers free laser tattoo removal consultations for new and existing clients. To book a complimentary consultation at their Clearwater location, call (727) 462-8346 or visit http://www.moniquesbodyart.com/. Monique's Body Art is located at 1861 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33765.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

