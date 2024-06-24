Exto Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Rigorous audit validates Exto as a trusted technology partner for project management and commissioning.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exto, the premier platform for project management and commissioning, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance and certification. This certification demonstrates, among many things, the platform's commitment to protecting customer data. Conducted by Sensiba, a leading global accounting and business consultancy, the audit affirms that Exto's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

As companies increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into cloud service providers' operations, processes, and results.

Exto's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how Exto's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the Exto platform," says Sury Balasubramanian, Co-Founder of Exto. "Those who rely on Exto to manage their projects can feel confident we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance in addition to our commitments to innovation and harnessing the power of AI for our customers."

About Exto

Project management is complicated enough without bouncing between multiple systems to manage your data and progress. Exto provides a "single source of truth" for those tasked with keeping complex projects running smoothly. Exto goes beyond your typical project management software, providing an AI-powered chat interface that allows you to "have a conversation" with your project data. The Exto team has provided leading project management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations for more than 15 years, resulting in the successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for its clients, and the development of the Exto platform. Learn more about Exto at https://exto360.com .

