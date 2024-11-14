Extole Joins Shopify's App Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extole, a leading Customer-Led Growth platform specializing in referral marketing and customer engagement, is now available to Shopify merchants through the Shopify App Store. The Extole app allows merchants to power personalized refer-a-friend and drop-a-hint campaigns across their different Shopify storefronts, where campaigns can be personalized by customer locale and purchase behavior using secure browser and purchase data from Shopify. Some notable app features include the ability to target personalized promotions on Shopify pages using Shopify's drag-and-drop Theme Editor, using customer purchase data including orders placed, shipped, and canceled in Extole's rules engine, in addition to dynamically issuing and replenishing discount rewards through Shopify's Discounts API. Merchants can also purchase an Extole subscription via the App Store, where Extole platform fees can be conveniently added to their current Shopify billing setup.

For Shopify Plus merchants, the integration offers additional benefits, such as leveraging drag-and-drop Checkout Extensions to promote personalized offers at checkout.

"We're excited to join Shopify's world class App Partner ecosystem," said Matt Roche, CEO of Extole. "Media costs are strangling retailers, especially the innovative leaders using the Shopify platform," said Matt Roche, CEO of Extole. "Customer acquisition costs are rising, and Extole is providing a life raft for retailers, reducing customer acquisition costs and increasing customer lifetime value. Our new partnership with Shopify makes it easier than ever to drive growth from your customer base."

Explore Extole's app now on the Shopify App Store or learn more about how Extole supports Shopify Plus merchants.

About Extole

Extole is the Customer-led Growth platform. With Extole, marketers fight skyrocketing paid media costs by turning their customers into a primary source for acquisition, awareness, and activation. With Extole's SaaS platform and expert services, marketers rapidly launch programs such as refer-a-friend, ambassador, and welcome programs, personalized to important behavioral segments. Customer-Led Growth drives revenue, lowers customer acquisition cost, and generates an important source of first-party data. Learn more at Extole.com .

SOURCE Extole